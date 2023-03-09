To beautify your outdoor areas in an environmentally friendly way, you can realize numerous ideas through recycling in the garden. This can be a cheap and sustainable way to improve the look of your garden area with rustic and natural additions. Not only do you benefit the environment, but you can also create a unique atmosphere and stand out. In addition, you can try to minimize waste by breathing new life into old items, following the current garden trends. Here are some design ideas and examples to inspire you.

Repurpose decorative and practical elements through recycling in the garden

It may seem like a small step at first, but by using recycled materials in your garden you can make a big difference in your personal footprint. You can also be a good role model for others who want to follow the concept of sustainability. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with using newly purchased garden ornaments or planters outdoors either, but landscaping with repurposed materials can be so much more creative and most importantly, more cost-effective.

Additionally, buying new expensive patio furniture or accessories can often feel like a waste. Instead, you can let your imagination run wild and turn old or rusty pieces of furniture and household items into stylish and design decorative elements for the garden. Recycling is a universal term that refers to the many ways people can recycle materials in their gardens.

Garden recycling can be used to realize projects of many shapes and sizes. These can range from kitchen scraps for compost or fertilizer to patio furniture that you repurpose into planters. Discover below how to design a garden for free and upgrade it according to the popular trend.

Reuse of household goods or building materials in the garden area

Old or slightly damaged bricks, as well as unusable wheelbarrows or gutters can be creatively converted into mini gardens or planters, for example. Also use larger household items like iron buckets for recycling in the garden. You can use anything from rubble or a filing cabinet to a broken toaster as a handy accessory for your garden plants.

Many building materials that are normally considered waste can be given new life as valuable garden decorations or garden furniture. For example, small herb gardens can be created in unsightly old containers or cans that you can paint. Just turn your otherwise useless supplies into something useful and beautiful to add to your garden area.

Sustainable plant cultivation in recyclable containers

You probably have empty yoghurt pots, cans or toilet paper rolls lying around in your kitchen or bathroom that you can use as small planters for new seedlings. Even paper cups that you forgot in the car can be converted into practical accessories for planting. Build new seedlings in empty egg cartons to save space and create more order in the garden area. Plastic waste such as plastic bottles, in which you plant seeds and allow them to grow healthily, is also suitable for this.

Water bottles and other materials can also be used to create small and sustainable pots for your seedlings. Such recycled items can be useful in your garden just in time for spring. For city dwellers, these ideas are also ideal for creating a balcony garden.

You can also use broken dishes such as plates as garden decorations or use various cans as watering cans. Even old sinks and bathtubs should not necessarily end up in the landfill after the renovation. These can be filled with soil and garden plants to create an eye-catching centerpiece in the garden.

You can also use old screens as planters, especially when certain types of plants require more drainage. Another classic twist is old tires, which you can also turn into practical planters or garden ornaments to give your garden area a rustic touch.

You can also make interesting planters out of old shoes, rubber boots or items of clothing such as jeans, which enable a colorful and creative garden design. If the materials for recycling in the garden do not have drainage holes, you can drill holes in the ground or choose suitable types of plants.

Create miniature greenhouses by recycling in the garden

You can turn empty plastic bottles, such as a water bottle, into a mini greenhouse. Many hobby gardeners do not have greenhouses in their gardens or cannot afford to build a large greenhouse. Reduce plastic waste by opting for a smaller plastic bottle option. Use larger water bottles or plastic containers for this and trim off the bottom to fit over the top of your plant.

This allows you to keep the warm air and moisture inside. This option is also suitable for exotic plants, allowing you to provide them with a summer environment at any time of the year. Just make sure your crops get enough air by removing the bottle cap in front of them.

Use outdated pieces of furniture or wooden pallets in garden design

Do not throw away damaged or old furniture. Instead, you can salvage outdated furnishings like chairs, armchairs, dressers, desks, cabinets, etc. by using them to create a charming garden space. Although weather conditions can have a negative impact on this, worn furniture can be quickly refreshed with a little paint. For example, on old furniture with drawers, you can make drainage by drilling holes in the bottom of every other drawer. Then all you have to do is fill the empty spaces with soil and plants. In addition, an old sink or vanity can act as a base for mini gardens.

And what would sustainable garden design be without the use of pallets? These practical materials are always popular when it comes to recycling in the garden. If you don’t have one, you can certainly find some without having to spend any money. Despite being coveted pieces, many wooden pallets are used solely for transportation and ultimately end up in the trash. However, this can be used to create numerous DIY projects for the garden area and even garden furniture. You can also use pallets as composters, raised beds, garden swings or benches, patio furniture and more.

Create mini gardens by recycling in the garden with gutters

By using unusable gutters, you can also make the most of the vertical space in your garden area. Thus, for example, an unsightly garden wall or fence can be concealed in terms of design. From a practical standpoint, this allows old gutters to serve a better purpose as planters. Simply give them a new coat of paint and drill a few drainage holes in the bottom to attach any gutters to a wall of your choice. You can come up with imaginative designs and either move the channels or stack them parallel like bookshelves. Such a mini garden is perfect for seedlings.

Animal-friendly garden design with bird feeders made from paint cans

Last but not least, recycling in the garden is an environmentally friendly way to feed or nest for birds. Turn old paint cans into bird feeders or bird feeders by painting the empty can with non-toxic paint and placing it in the appropriate garden area. You can even do this yourself with leftover paint from the paint can, allowing you to decorate the birdhouse or feeder. Hang it from branches or fences after filling the bird feeder with birdseed and welcome your feathered friends to the garden. In doing so, you can attract more birds by using bright colors like red, orange, and blue.