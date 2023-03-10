Many wonder if it is preferable in the morning to have a sweet or savory breakfastespecially now that spring is finally approaching and you feel like lose a few extra pounds.

Obviously, in this article we report the advice of nutritionists in this regard and not only for what concerns a possible weight loss.

Indeed, choose between sweet or savory foods It also has important consequences for the health and well-being of the organism.

Here in detail, the advice of the experts, what to eat for breakfast to lose weight and some examples of both sweet and savory menus that you can offer in the morning to the whole family.

Sweet or savory breakfast: the advice of the nutritionist

The first doubt to be dispelled for everyone, both sweet and savory breakfast lovers, concerns precisely the need to have breakfast.

Indeed, fasting is never advised, not even to those with iron health. Less than nothing to those who suffer from some ailmenteven in terms of food intolerances, for example, thyroid or altered blood sugar, cholesterol and so on.

This is because the fact of “skipping a meal” and therefore take fewer calories throughout the day, it’s just an illusion. Indeed, the organism will tend to constantly requesting to “snap”even in the afternoon and well into the evening, precisely to compensate for that initial deficit.

The breakfast remains a fundamental meal for adults and children, since the body needs nutrients after the long night-time fasting.

The point, if anything, concerns precisely the type of foods to be introduced into the body.

The problem of sweet breakfastas we understand it here in Italy, with classic croissant and latte coffee, it’s that it’s too high in sugar and simple carbohydrates.

E little changes with rusks (also wholemeal), cereals, biscuits, to which jam or sugar in the milk is perhaps added.

This amount of sugar rises very quickly the blood sugar curvecausing a strong insulin reaction which is immediately followed by a drop in blood sugar which gives the feeling of hunger again.

A vicious circle that is absolutely not good for health.

Here instead what must never be missing at the table for breakfast.

What is healthy breakfast for everyone

A good breakfast, understood not only as satisfying for the palate but above all healthyis a breakfast that includes the following nutrients:

• complex carbohydrates such as wholemeal bread or oatmeal (for porridge for example)

• protein such as yogurt, ricotta, milk, vegetable drinks or even eggs, for those who like them

• good fats such as dried fruit, dark chocolate or avocado and coconut

• fruit fresh or dehydrated or jam (but without added sugar).

As can be seen, it is therefore not necessary that the breakfast is necessarily salty to be healthy.

What’s important is that the protein part is present and not just carbohydrates and above all you have to pay attention to food quality purchased. Sugar must be eliminated as much as possible, which is why it is good to check the label on cereals or jams, for example.

Juices should also be banned. Better an orange or lemon juice or even a homemade ACE juice, excellent for the presence of the carrot too.

Sweet or savory breakfast: which is better for weight loss

We have therefore reported i advice from nutritionists to make breakfast turn out healthy and wholesome.

The time has come, however, to give some suggestion also to those who need to lose weight and therefore wants to know what is preferable to eat for breakfast, to pursue this goal.

As we have already had the opportunity to specify, it cannot be said that a savory breakfast is better compared to the sweet one, as long as all the nutrients are present and above all in the right quantities.

But definitely there salty breakfast has a greater satiating power and allows you to more easily eliminate added sugars, thus promoting weight loss.

In this regard, we recommend reading an article dedicated to breakfast and the most suitable times for losing weight, based on the physical activity you have decided to practice.

What is a great breakfast

Finally, we present below some examples of excellent breakfasts, balanced and genuine but also satisfying, from the point of view of taste, both for those who love the sweet taste in the morning and for those who instead do not give up salty even when they wake up.

For the “we are Italians, therefore croissant and cappuccino”, we eliminate too many calories but let’s stay on the sweet taste. For an excellent breakfast, therefore, go ahead oatmeal yogurt, with the addition of honey and walnuts. Or, alternatively, del toast with peanut butter or jamcombined with seasonal fruit.

Il Peanut butter is also perfect with cottage cheese for example, for a breakfast that tastes more salty. Alternatively, you can prepare del toasted bread with avocado and boiled egg.

We remember that many countries provide for a savory breakfastsuch as Greece for example, which prefers feta cheese and cucumbers from the morning or the British who, notoriously, love the combination of scrambled eggs with bacon.