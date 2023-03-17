The path towards the flat tax and the new personal income tax rates The flag size of the tax reform is the flat tax for everyone within the term of the legislature. The introduction of a single tax rate on the taxable income of natural persons will concern the self-employed, employees and pensioners. However, the flat tax will be preceded by a transitional phase with the reduction of the rates from the current 4 to 3 (the Draghi government had already reduced them since they were 5). In the transitional period, the no-tax area between employees and retirees will also be unified, this too is a stage to arrive at the single personal income tax rate. A note from the Ministry of the Economy confirms that “the tax reform provides for the equalization of the no tax area for employees (8,174 euros) and pensioners (8,500 euros)”. Once the transition phase is over, a single rate will be introduced for all, thus assimilating Italy to eight other European countries. An analysis by the Public Accounts Observatory of the Catholic University of Milan indicates that for now the flat tax is applied in Russia (with a rate of 13%), Estonia (20%), Romania (10%), Bosnia-Herzegovina ( 10%), Belarus (13%), Bulgaria (10%), Ukraine (18%) and Hungary (15%). The launch of the flat tax will also have to respect the criterion of progressive taxation on income, envisaged by the Constitution. A principle that will be guaranteed by modulating the deductions, allowances and deductions, which will be inversely proportional to income. But the exact details will be defined by the implementing decrees.

Reduce the weight of IRES The income taxation of companies and entities will be reviewed lowering the IRES rate. But provided that – within the two tax periods following the one in which the income was produced – two conditions are met. The first is that a sum corresponding, in whole or in part, to said income is used in investments, with particular reference to qualified ones, and in new hires. The second is that the profits are not distributed to the shareholders or intended for purposes that are in any case unrelated to the exercise of the business activity.

With regards to Irap, the repeal has been confirmed. However, an IRES surcharge will be introduced capable of producing an equivalent revenue, to guarantee the financing of health needs, as well as the financing of Regions with health budget imbalances.

VAT review With the reform there will be the “rationalization of the number and VAT rates, as well as the regulation of exempt operations, according to EU criteria”. This means, as the government has hinted several times in recent months, that the value added tax can be canceled on some basic necessities.

The baskets of goods and services will also be reviewed to which the relative rates apply, with the aim of achieving “greater homogenization of the VAT treatment for similar goods and services”. Refund procedures will be “simplified and speeded up”. Changes also for other indirect taxes with the “replacement of stamp duty, mortgage and cadastral taxes, special cadastral taxes and mortgage taxes”. All will give way to a “single tax, possibly in a fixed amount”.

Arrangement with creditors for companies One of the objectives of the reform is to promote a better and less conflictual relationship between the tax authorities and the taxpayer.

The first sign, in this sense, is the decision to eliminate the forfeiture of tax benefits in the event of formal or less serious breaches. In general, there is a reduction in obligations and a rationalization of the declarations, encouraging pre-compiled ones. For small and medium-sized businesses the “two-year arrangement with creditors” is introduced: for tax purposes, the amount agreed for two years is paid and in this way one is protected from subsequent controls. For larger companies, on the other hand, the strengthening of “cooperative compliance” is envisaged, aiming to favor spontaneous compliance through the action of tutoring and dialogue with the administration. Again with a view to configuring a less hostile tax system in the eyes of taxpayers, the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo indicates the desire to «give the taxpayer some peace at particular times of the year, such as the months of August and December, in which the letters of compliance, deeds or other documents that can generate difficulties for taxpayers do not arrive”.

On the collection front, the goal is a gradual overcoming of the tax collection role and simplified access to payments of up to 120 installments. The penalties will be reviewed: in the event of non-repeated omitted payments, for example, they will become more proportional to the disputed amount. It is not possible, underlined the government, that in Italy the sanctions "can reach up to 120% and in some cases 240% when in other countries it does not exceed 60%".