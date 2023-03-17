Home Business Tax reform, softer penalties and discounted penalties. The 2 year truce
Business

Tax reform, softer penalties and discounted penalties. The 2 year truce

by admin
Tax reform, softer penalties and discounted penalties. The 2 year truce

Tax reform, the “save accounts” clause arrives so as not to overrun

Il Cabinet unanimously approved the new one tax reform. The goal of governmenttwo years from now, is to pay less tax to families and businesses. “A expected revolution and 50 years old“, writes Giorgia Meloni on social media. But the oppositions have another opinion: “It will be a award tax evasion”. A new course, for the fight against tax evasion, which – we read in La Repubblica – includes sanctions, penalties ed administrative, softer. In some cases they will be abolished. For small businesses, the preventive agreement biennial; in practice an agreement with the State, for two years: the agreed amount is paid in exchange for the stop for new checks. Flat tax for all in five years. The goal of the legislature is indicated in a passage of the draft of the tax reform: «The delegation – we read – provides for one organic review and overall aspect of the system that will have to intervene, in compliance with the principle of progressiveness and with a view to moving towards an ad-hoc system single tax». The intermediate step is the extension of the incremental flat tax to ai employees.

Between novelty– continues Repubblica – there is also one norma per encourage businesses. They will benefit from the Ires cut, the corporate income tax. the rate, today at 24%could be reduced to 15%but on the condition that firms use part or all of their income in investments e new hires within the two tax periods following the one in which it was income product. The government’s goal is to encourage competitiveness of businesses and attract more investors. Developed by the State General Accounting Office, the “save-accounts” clause provides that the implementation of the delegation must not result in a increase from the tax burden. In addition, each draft legislative decree must be accompanied by a technical report which will illustrate the effects sui public accounts.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Resolution 34 of 06/03/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Goldman Sachs Raises Chance of U.S. Recession in...

Peter Thiel had $50 million in SVB when...

“we ask the government for a commitment to...

Payback changes from Rewe to Edeka

Anastasio: “Mussolini? A provocation. But they hung me...

Billions in aid for ailing bank First Republic

Founding a startup with friends: This is how...

Climate-friendly industry – The EU’s net zero law...

Vatican, Pena Perra’s revelation: “London’s mortgage cost 1...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy