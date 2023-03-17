Tax reform, the “save accounts” clause arrives so as not to overrun

Il Cabinet unanimously approved the new one tax reform. The goal of governmenttwo years from now, is to pay less tax to families and businesses. “A expected revolution and 50 years old“, writes Giorgia Meloni on social media. But the oppositions have another opinion: “It will be a award tax evasion”. A new course, for the fight against tax evasion, which – we read in La Repubblica – includes sanctions, penalties ed administrative, softer. In some cases they will be abolished. For small businesses, the preventive agreement biennial; in practice an agreement with the State, for two years: the agreed amount is paid in exchange for the stop for new checks. Flat tax for all in five years. The goal of the legislature is indicated in a passage of the draft of the tax reform: «The delegation – we read – provides for one organic review and overall aspect of the system that will have to intervene, in compliance with the principle of progressiveness and with a view to moving towards an ad-hoc system single tax». The intermediate step is the extension of the incremental flat tax to ai employees.

Between novelty– continues Repubblica – there is also one norma per encourage businesses. They will benefit from the Ires cut, the corporate income tax. the rate, today at 24%could be reduced to 15%but on the condition that firms use part or all of their income in investments e new hires within the two tax periods following the one in which it was income product. The government’s goal is to encourage competitiveness of businesses and attract more investors. Developed by the State General Accounting Office, the “save-accounts” clause provides that the implementation of the delegation must not result in a increase from the tax burden. In addition, each draft legislative decree must be accompanied by a technical report which will illustrate the effects sui public accounts.

