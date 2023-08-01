“Temptation Island”, the final between farewells and reunions: here are the surviving couples

01 August 2023 09:04

The sixth and final episode of the docu-reality show of feelings on Canale 5 on the evening. The fate of the last two couples and how relationships have evolved



The 2023 edition of “Temptation Island“. The last episode saw the moment of truth for the two remaining couples still in the game: Daniel and Victoria e Ali and Federico they said goodbye. The last bonfires, even very animated, have decreed the definitive fracture. A grand finale of the docu-reality of feelings during which Philip Bisciglia he also met the other couples who participated in the program and it was possible to see how relationships have evolved even a month after the bonfires.

The last two pairs in the race The confidence and attitudes of his fiancée Vittoria with the single Edoardo were decisive for Daniele, while Ale and Federico took note of the end of their story, with the girl very disappointed and angry at the words and behavior of her now ex. After a month the latter broke up permanently. The same fate for Vittoria and Daniele who are not back together even if the girl admits that she still loves him. For Daniele, on the other hand, the break is definitive.

Not just breakups and cheating On “Temptation Island” there are also many couples who have managed to overcome their difficulties and have “survived” the pitfalls of docu-reality. It is the case of

Gabriela and Joseph e you

Isabella and Manuel. The two couples left the program together and after a month they confirm their love once again. Also

Alexia and David they went home together, but are currently on one

break to clarify.

Gabriela and Joseph – Considered the most sparkling couple of the Canale 5 reality show. Despite the crisis due to Giuseppe’s sympathy for the single

Roberta and for Gabriela’s kiss with

Fuadafter a heated confrontation, the two decided to stay together and after a month in front of the cameras they once again declare themselves in love.

Isabella e Manu – Their stay on the Canale 5 docu-reality show lasted just over a week, but it was enough to decide to continue their relationship together. To ask the

instant comparison bonfire it was Isabella who hadn’t digested Manu’s declarations who, confiding in the other boyfriends, had declared that he didn’t feel appreciated by his girlfriend. During the confrontation bonfire, the two were able to clarify their respective positions and declaring themselves in love, they decided to go home together. A month after the end of the program, Isabella and Manu are still very close.

Alexia and David – After a heated confrontation, the couple decided to leave “Temptation Island” together. It was Davide who had asked for the early confrontation bonfire, who had wanted to meet his girlfriend who in the meantime was getting closer and closer to one of the singles in the village of girlfriends. At the end of the confrontation, Davide had declared that he was still in love with her, although he did not appreciate the behavior of his partner who had also betrayed him in the past. Alessia on her side, on the other hand, claimed more attention and more love. For all these reasons, the two had decided to stay together, but a month later not everything remained the same.

The other couples Francesca and Manuel remain separated instead. The boy wanted to apologize for some statements made on “Temptation Island”: “I have never treated Francesca like an object”. Definitive farewell instead for Perla and Mirko. The boy and the single Greta have started a relationship and are in love, as both reveal. Pearl is dating the tempter Igor.

