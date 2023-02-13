Home Health Territorial medicine. Snami declares the state of agitation: “Doctors increasingly harassed”
Health

by admin
“We cannot accept a system that requires GPs and paediatricians to be active seven days a week, with no possibility of replacement, with an articulated alternation between the opening of studies or at the AFT reference office and with a bureaucratic load unacceptable” explained the national president Testa who does not rule out further initiatives also in the streets

13 FEB

“We declare a state of agitation and do not rule out further initiatives, including in the streets”.

To announce it angel head, Snami national president. For the central committee of the union, for general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice, the measure is complete.

“Institutions seem deaf – explained Testa – and we cannot accept a system that requires general practitioners and paediatricians to be active seven days a week, without any possibility of substitution, with articulated alternation between the opening of studios or at the reference site of the territorial functional aggregation. Doctors and paediatricians, again, should take charge, in the event of the need for a specialist consultation, to plan and communicate directly to the patient the reference and timing of the specialist or diagnostic service, activating the bureaucratic procedures arranged by the company”.

Snami has therefore drawn up a sort of list of what is wrong and which “is putting at risk the safeguarding of an entire category, the one most exposed in the territories and which has already suffered the enormous weight of the pandemic and there are several sensitive points indicated by the union”.

In the order, the union once again reiterates its idea of ​​self-certification for the first three days of illness, the unattainability of community homes and community hospitals, the suffocating bureaucracy and over-management that does not conform to the role, treatment plans and Aifa notes that they should be abolished, the increase of the ceiling to 1800 not negotiated and without an economic surplus, the total absence of substitutes in cases of illness, pregnancy and holidays and that all the incompatibilities of general practitioners must be eliminated.

“Without concrete answers – concludes the leader of Snami – the protests of the category will continue to protect Doctors and citizens who both suffer from chronically underfunded healthcare, a precious asset that cannot fail to be protected and defended by all of us.”

February 13, 2023
