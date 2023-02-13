Eight months after the territorial elections on October 29, part of the citizens of Cesar and the rest of the country have multiple doubts about the different activities that are carried out prior to the elections, here are some of the most important dates.

The National Registry of Civil Status, through Resolution No. 28229 established the electoral calendar for the next democratic day, which began on October 29, 2022 with the registration of citizens who have changed their place of domicile and residence, but who want to exercise the right to vote where they are.

SIGNIFICANT GROUPS OF CITIZENS

That same 29 began the registration of significant groups of citizens and independent committees promoting the blank vote, likewise, the period for collecting signatures for these communities began.

The first to register for the Valledupar Mayor’s Office was Compromiso por Valledupar, the group that will endorse the candidacy of Gonzalo Arzuza, former Secretary of Government, for mayor.

At least 11 groups were registered in the entire department of Cesar until mid-January, according to the National Registry of Civil Status in this territory.

Groups of citizens who want to aspire to corporations or public offices throughout the country will have until June 29, 2023 to carry out the procedures before the electoral entity.

JUNE 29: REGISTRATION OF CANDIDATES

That is the date that perhaps many are waiting for because that day also begins the registration period for candidates for the Governor of Cesar and the Mayor of Valledupar, as well as the candidates who are on the list for the Municipal Council or the Departmental Assembly.

EL PILÓN learned that there are more than 20 people aspiring to be mayor (or mayoress) of Valledupar, while more than a dozen citizens, including politicians, activists and leaders, seek to replace Luis Alberto Monsalvo, retired governor.

It may interest you: Gonzalo Arzuza will collect signatures to run for Mayor of Valledupar

JULY 29

The following month, on July 29, the electoral propaganda will begin using public space, in accordance with Article 35 of Statutory Law 1475 of 2011. That is, there are 5 months left for the capital of Cesar to have dozens of billboards, parades or advertising banners in order to obtain votes for the candidates.

In addition, July 29 will be the last day to register candidates and candidate lists. The process only takes a month.

The elections will be on Sunday, October 29. / PHOTO: JOAQUIN RAMIREZ.

ELECTION ADVERTISING IN THE MEDIA

One of the most relevant activities for electoral purposes on August 2 is electoral propaganda through the social media. On the 4th of the same month, two days later, the delegates of the national registrar, Alexander Vega Rocha, must report the total number of registered candidates, and no modifications can be made.

On August 6, the list of registered applicants must be published on the pages of the Registry and the National Electoral Council (CNE), and will be visible at the facilities of the same entities.

Lea: Are they doing political propaganda ahead of time in Valledupar?

VOTING JURIES AND ELECTION WITNESSES

The deadline for the draw and publication of the list of voting judges will be October 14, 15 days before the voting. In the case of electoral witnesses, the application, accreditation and publication will be on October 27. Two days later, on the 29th, will be the territorial elections.

By Political Writing.