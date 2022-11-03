On the occasion of the day dedicated to healthy eating, famous in the United States, the professionals of the sector take the field with targeted and effective tips to support sports and fitness enthusiasts. “Real training begins right at the table”, says Valentina Schirò, a biologist specializing in Nutrition Sciences. “In the diet of an athlete there are foods that are essential: only in this way is it possible to obtain satisfactory performance and results for body and mind”, adds Dr. Marco Liotti, Green Active nutritionist

“Let food be your medicine and medicine be your food”: With these words the known medico e aphorist greco Hippocrates defined the concept of healthy nutritiona term that has never taken on more than in recent years importance both medically and in the field of sport and fitness. All this takes on even more relevance on the occasion of theEat Healthy Daythat is the day entirely dedicated to healthy eating which is celebrated in the USA on Wednesday 2 November: this is a special occasion, in which experts and professionals of the sector take the field to support fans with targeted and effective tips in order to draw up the perfect fitness diet to get the most out of your workouts through food. The importance of nutrition for sportsmen is shown, first and foremost, by social: in fact, thehashtag #fitnessdiet it almost counts 160 thousand contents on Instagram. Further interesting indications come from some of the most important international sector publications. Among these emerges the in-depth study of Eating Well: the American portal focuses its attention, in particular, on some foods considered essential for the perfect fitness diet. Dai oatmeala dish rich in carbohydrates that is optimal in order to recover energy at the end of the most strenuous workouts, we move on to berriesuseful to fight any inflammation as a source of antioxidantsat almondswhich are the source of good fats and magnesiumand al yogurt grecowhich contains proteins useful for muscle growth.

We remain on the subject of healthy dishes with further ideas, this time offered by Dr. Marco Liottinutritionist of Green Activefitness network that matters over 15 thousand professionals spread throughout Italy and specializes in the care of the body and sustainability of its customers. “There are gods in the diet of a sportsman foods that are essential. In primis i carbohydratesso cereals integral, pasta, rice, orzo, farro e rye. Can’t miss the animal proteins as the carneil pesceil salmon above all, and theegg whites. And again, the vegetable proteins they can be considered equally noble with the classic dish of rice and beans or pasta and chickpeas. Finally, i good fatscoming fromextra virgin olive oil and from dried fruitas well as the vitamins eh mineral salts. In this regard, I recommend at least 5 portions of fruit and vegetables to ensure an intake of 25-30 g of fiber and, consequently, to have a regular bowel function”.

The experts of the British Heart Foundation: from so loved carbohydratesas the pane and the wholemeal pastayou go to proteinscon lean meats e pesce in the foreground, and ai dairy products. The whole thing then closes theavocado and thesunflower oiland with the most classic protagonists, namely the fruit and the vegetables. Returning to the Beautiful countryhere is another prominent contribution from Dr. Valentina Schirò, biologist specializing in Nutrition Sciences: “In recent years there has been a remarkable increased interest in the study of nutrition applied to fitness not only for the growing number of people who regularly engage in sport, but also because finally we realized how proper nutrition can affect sports performance and the goal that every single enthusiast intends to achieve. For this reason, nutrition itself is of fundamental importance. We can in fact say that thetraining starts right at the table. If an athlete eats properly in this way it contributes to improve and support his psychophysical performance. There are no miracle foods because all foods must be brought to the table in rotation in order to obtain all the nutrients necessary for the well-being of the organism”.

Here, then, is the 10 foods that can not miss in the perfect fitness diet to recommend to fans who they want to get the most out of their workouts through food:

1) Rice: the “petrol for sportsmen“Because, in addition to confer energy, helps detoxify the body from waste and has anti-inflammatory properties which make it perfect for strengthening the immune system.

2) Pollo: being a White meatcontains several proteins, low in fat and good qualityand’high digestibility and, finally, also a considerable content of vitamins and mineral salts.

3) Zucchini: cooked in different ways, they are a vegetable with a high water and fiber content and, because they are rich in potassium and magnesiumare optimal for sportsmen who want reduce their body weight.

4) Egg: they can not miss in the perfect fitness diet to recommend to enthusiasts because, thanks to the presence of amino acidsthey guarantee the protein intake necessary to face the daily rhythms.

5) Almonds: rich in unsaturated fatty acids, antioxidantsas the Vitamin Eto which must be added the mineralswhich help to improve the daily performance of enthusiasts.

6) Extra virgin olive oil: in addition to adjusting the glycemiamakes the distribution of energy more uniform over the course of sports performance e it even helps limit muscle cramps.

7) Avena: it’s about a source of essential minerals for athletes who positively affect the muscles and their functioning, moreover, it is a carrier of vitamins that provide energy.

8) Banana: as well as being complete e to greetit’s a fruit rich in potassium which counteracts hypertensionthe onset of fatigue eh muscle cramps.

9) Parmigiano: compared to other cheeses it has a quantity lower fat at the same time, it is easy to assimilate.

10) Yogurt: it is a real one post-workout recharge source because it replenishes the mineral salts lost due to physical activity.