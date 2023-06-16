The 200,000 euro proceeds from TheBorderline, the youtuber company following the Casal Palocco accident

TheBorderline srl, the company of Matteo Di Pietro and Leonardo Golinelli, has a turnover of 200,000 euros a year. The youtuber society of the Casal Palocco road accident in Rome was born only in 2022. Di Paolo, who tested positive for cannabinoids, is under investigation for road homicide. The partner, an economics student at Bocconi University, was not on the Lamborghini SUV at the time of the crash that caused the death of 5-year-old Manuel Proietti and the injury of his mother Elena Uccello (28) and his 4-year-old sister. The girl was discharged yesterday. While the videos that reconstruct the dynamics of the accident are in the hands of the police. In one of the videos you can see the boys in the car making fun of a Smart. Like the one they collide with next.

The dynamics of the accident and the videos

The youtubers’ version of the accident is that the woman driving carried out a risky maneuver and that they were not exceeding the speed limits. The SUV crashed into the Smart while Elena Uccello was turning left onto via Mirteto from via di Macchia Saponara. Witnesses say that a car stopped to let the Smart pass. And the Lamborghini overtook it by crashing into the city car. The images from the internal camera of the car of the four boys, all between 20 and 22 years old, will perhaps clarify. Meanwhile, the rental is also being investigated. Because we need to evaluate whether the kids could take the car and whether they had the necessary requirements to rent and use it. The highway code does not provide that novice drivers should drive such a high engine capacity car.

TheBorderline’s turnover

Meanwhile, the Roman edition of Republic tells the turnover of TheBorderline. There is also a third person in the limited liability company, who is, however, unrelated to the accident. Revenues in the first year reached 191 thousand euros, expenses are 121 thousand euros. The profit for the year was 46 thousand euros. Skylimit instead is the company that rented the Lamborghini. The administrator is Gabriele Morabito. The company is located in via dei Ruderi di Torrenova, a short distance from the ring road. It produced revenues of 2 million euros, with 15 thousand euros of profits. According to the price list, to rent a Lamborghini Huracan you spend 2,000 euros a day. You can leave a deposit of 25,000 euros with a cashier’s check or pay a small surcharge.

Video after the crash

Meanwhile, there are witnesses who say that the youtubers have continued to shoot videos even after the car accident. “After the accident they continued to film, another child’s father filmed them, yelled ‘What the c…do’ and argued with the boys,” said Alessandro Milano, a friend of little Manuel Proietti’s family. Of that moment, immediately after the clash, there is a video that runs in Casal Palocco from chat to chat. We see the man screaming, the crowd holding him back, the crumpled Smart, the destroyed Lamborghini. And a boy from behind, in the foreground, with the t-shirt of the youtuber crew The Borderline. With a cell phone in hand. “They continued to film and the child was dead,” repeats Alessandro.

Who is Matteo De Paolo

Meanwhile Matteo Di Pietro tested positive for cannabinoids. Traces of drugs were found in his blood while he tested negative for the alcohol test. The circumstantial picture begins to get heavy for the young man who was behind the wheel of the rented racing car to complete a social challenge: stay aboard the Lamborghini for 50 hours in a row. A challenge that was also announced by a video on their channel with 600,000 followers. The investigator is verifying whether in the phases preceding the tragic crash the other four (three boys and a girl, all from TheBorderline crew specialized in web challenges) aboard the blue Lamborghini were making videos, with cell phones, or were inciting their friend driving.

Competition entry

The elements could lead to the registration ‘in competition’ in the register of suspects for the others. In this context, the analysis of the cell phones of the five boys, already seized yesterday evening, will be decisive. In the meantime, the agents of the local police of Roma Capitale are lining up the pieces of the investigation: witnesses were heard and the cameras present in the area that could have filmed the phases preceding the crash were analysed. In order to ascertain the speed at which the car was travelling, the public prosecutor’s office will arrange for advice and checks will be carried out to understand whether that type of car could actually be entrusted to twenty-year-olds. The only certainty, at the moment, is that no signs of braking have been identified on the asphalt.

