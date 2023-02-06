Adopted on 26 January 2023, with Understanding in the State-Regions Conference, the National Oncology Plan – planning document and guideline for the prevention and fight against cancer 2023-2027, aimed at improving the overall path of fight against neoplastic diseases in terms of effectiveness, efficiency, appropriateness, empowerment and patient satisfaction, and to contain the health and social costs determined by them.

The Plan was drawn up by an inter-institutional working group coordinated by Office 8 of the Directorate General for Health Prevention, which saw the involvement of the main stakeholder of the field of oncology and primary care, and a broad representation of patient and citizen associations.

Developed according to a global and intersectoral approach, with greater integration between prevention, early diagnosis and management, including the improvement of care and the prevention of relapses, the Plan focuses on the centrality of the patient and on the reduction or elimination of inequalities access to prevention and treatment interventions.

Identify objectives and strategic lines in line with the European plan against cancer of 2021 (Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan) and will now have to be implemented with their own provisions by the Regions and autonomous Provinces which will adopt the most suitable organizational solutions in relation to the needs of their own programming.