The 4 fastest and easiest recipes from the tin!

In May we surprise family and friends with delicious strawberry desserts! Whether for the family celebration, for the party, to bring along or simply as a delicious dessert at the weekend: the strawberry desserts can be prepared quickly and easily. Each recipe has a twist: from the strawberry shortcake with sponge cake and buttercream that’s ready in less than 30 minutes, to the strawberry rhubarb tiramisu that only needs a few ingredients!

Strawberry desserts: 4 quick recipes with few ingredients

If it should go faster again, then strawberry desserts are ideal. They are delicious and refreshing and are guaranteed to put you in a good mood at the table. In today’s post we have therefore summarized 4 recipes with the popular summer fruits.

The strawberry sheet cake

The strawberry rhubarb tiramisu

Strawberry sour cream slices

Charlotte with ladyfingers and strawberries

Simple cake from the tin: dessert with a biscuit base and buttercream

The strawberry sheet cake is a good alternative to the classic dessert and has enjoyed great popularity in recent years. The mix of fresh strawberries, fluffy biscuit base and buttercream with a hint of vanilla makes the hearts of big and small sweet tooths beat faster. All good reasons why the sheet cake is so popular. Especially in spring and summer, it offers a welcome change from ice cream or fruit salad. The recipe that we have prepared for you is super easy and quick to prepare.

To the recipe for strawberry sheet cake with sponge cake base and buttercream.

Strawberry Desserts: Rhubarb Tiramisu without eggs

A fruity dessert that brings a touch of summer to the table: this is how the strawberry rhubarb tiramisu can be described. We reinterpret the classic from Italy and prepare the perfect party dessert. Without eggs and, if desired, also without liqueur – you only need a few ingredients to make it yourself. Also great for a spontaneous visit from your best friend, to bring along to a family celebration or simply for mom on Mother’s Day.

To the simple and quick recipe for strawberry rhubarb tiramisu

Schmand cuts from the tin: The classic tin cake with a difference

We can never get enough of the next summer dessert. And are sure that you too would love the strawberry sour cream slices. They are ready in 30 minutes and are easy to portion. This saves time and effort when serving and always gives you an overview of the portions. Just perfect for the party buffet or to take away. But you can also celebrate Father’s Day with the fruity sour cream slices. Or just enjoy it with your afternoon coffee. One thing is certain – like all four recipes, this one is super easy and even suitable for complete beginners. Try it!

To the recipe for strawberry sour cream slices from the tin

Strawberry Charlotte with ladyfingers: a refreshing spring cake

Our last suggestion for a dessert with a fruity note is the creamy Charlotte Torte from England. Probably the best spring cake that you can make yourself quickly and easily. Strawberries, sour cream and ladyfingers form a delicious trio that we can’t resist. The no-bake cake also looks great, making it the perfect birthday cake. But of course you can also serve them without a festive occasion. Why not make it yourself this weekend and enjoy it with family and friends? Just try them!

To the recipe for strawberry charlotte with ladyfingers