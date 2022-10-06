The administration of the flu vaccine for the 2022-2023 season began on 1 October throughout Italy. As every year, mothers and fathers have different doubts about the choice to make for their children.

For this reason, the experts of the Bambino Gesù hospital have dedicated a long study to the topic, answering the most common doubts related to vaccines against seasonal flu. From efficacy to possible side effects, from the number of doses to the types of vaccine available. Here are all the answers from pediatricians.

What is the flu shot

It is a vaccine that protects against the four influenza viruses (two type A and two type B) which are believed to be the most widespread in the coming winter season. Most flu vaccines are given as an injection, usually in the arm, but there is also one as a nasal spray. Their composition has been updated for the 2022-2023 flu season, identifying by the World Health Organization what is the current circulation of flu strains in the other hemisphere, where it is winter when it is summer in ours.

For whom the flu vaccine is recommended

The circular of the Ministry of Health recommends that all subjects in the 6 months-6 years age group be vaccinated against the flu, people aged 6 or over and under 60 with chronic diseases, people over 60 years of age. , to women who at the beginning of the epidemic season are pregnant and in the “postpartum” period, to family members and contacts (adults and children) of high-risk subjects, to those who carry out health professions and to law enforcement personnel . All these people are offered it for free.

How effective is the flu shot

The effectiveness varies from one season to another: it depends in part on the age and state of health of the person who receives it, but also on the “correspondence” between the viruses contained in the vaccine and those in circulation.

The flu vaccine prevents millions of flu-related illnesses and doctor visits every year. It must in fact be considered that every year in Europe from 4 to 50 million cases of influenza occur and that between 15,000 and 70,000 European citizens die each year as a result of this disease; 90% are subjects over the age of 65, or with underlying chronic clinical conditions.

A US study from 2021 showed that, among adults admitted to hospital with the flu, vaccinated patients had a 26% lower risk of needing intensive care care and a 31% lower risk of death than those not vaccinated for flu. Another previous study found that in those who were hospitalized with influenza, those who had been vaccinated were 59% less likely to be admitted to the ICU.

A study in children from the 2010-2012 flu seasons showed that influenza vaccination reduced the risk of influenza-related pediatric intensive care unit admission by 74%. A recent study (2022) showed that influenza vaccination reduces the risk of severe and life-threatening influenza in children by 75%.

What are the side effects that might occur

The most common side effects of the flu shot include pain, redness and / or swelling where it was given, (mild) headache, fever, nausea, muscle aches, and fatigue. The flu shot, like other injections, can occasionally cause fainting. For this reason, the patient should be seated or lying down, in any case in a situation of rest.

Allergic reactions to the potentially life-threatening flu shot are very rare. Signs of a severe allergic reaction can include breathing problems, hoarseness or shortness of breath, hives, paleness, weakness, rapid heartbeat, or dizziness.

If they do occur, they usually occur soon after receiving the injection, so vaccination is done in a healthcare setting by staff and it is important to inform the vaccinating staff if you have a history of allergy or a severe reaction to the flu vaccine or any component of the flu vaccine.

