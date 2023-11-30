The Awake Initiative: A Comprehensive Wellness Revolution Spreading Globally

The Awake initiative, with its focus on comprehensive well-being, is expanding globally, attracting people from various cities and countries in search of a fuller life. Getting up at first light to undertake various tasks such as going to work, exercising at the gym, going to university classes, or going to a doctor’s appointment is a common and routine practice for many people.

However, starting daily activities at dawn can become a healthy habit with multiple benefits. It is a matter of joining the so-called wellness revolution, under which, this Sunday, December 3, there will be a perfect date.

The meeting is not just for the usual early risers: everyone, without distinction, is invited to join in the iconic Vial Costero de Vicente López for a dynamic morning experience. The proposal is clear: enjoy the dawn in a healthy way, whether running, walking, cycling, or skating. Everyone is welcome to participate in this 5-kilometer journey.

Renowned DJ and wellness enthusiast Ale Lacroix presents “Awake: 5 AM Challenge,” a special celebration now in its third year. The appointment is at the intersection of Francisco N. de Laprida and Raúl Ricardo Alfonsín streets, at 4:45 in the morning.

Ale Lacroix highlights the importance of repetition and discipline in the morning routine, highlighting its impact on productivity, creativity, and interpersonal relationships. It’s not just about physical exercise, as noted instructor Lorena Maggi will lead a yoga class that promises to uplift the spirit. This activity adds to the proposal, providing a moment of calm and inner connection amid the enthusiasm of the event.

In addition, there will be talks on Mindfulness with Martín Reynoso and another on “The strength of habits” with Lacroix. These symposiums are designed to provide clarity and motivation, essential elements to start your day on the right foot.

In dialogue with Infobae, Lacroix elaborated: “The activity proposes a challenge that promotes self-love, encouraging people to improve themselves in different areas such as exercise, music, diets, or language learning. The central initiative is the five a.m. wake-up challenge, which begins the night before and can include walking, cycling, or any physical activity, whether competitive or recreational.

According to the creator of the proposal, “this practice promotes healthy habits and meditation, taking advantage of a time of day with fewer distractions and a fresher mind.”

What is the 5 AM challenge about? It doesn’t just mean getting up early. To establish these customs, Lacroix emphasized the importance of repetition and discipline; and he highlighted the benefits of the “20/20/20″ rule when waking up. “It includes a routine of 20 minutes of exercise, followed by 20 minutes of yoga and meditation, and ends with 20 minutes of reading or listening to podcasts to gain knowledge. This morning routine allows you to start the day with mental clarity and without distractions, making it easier to manage tasks and emails efficiently,” he explained.

And he added: “The personal transformation achieved with this habit is significant, positively affecting productivity, creativity, and interpersonal relationships. This practice, which began as a private activity, has gained popularity and recognition, expanding to other cities and countries. The Awake project, linked to this challenge, has evolved to become a comprehensive wellness concept, with a podcast, columns on radio programs, and presence at events and talks.”

For those who believe that well-being also involves eating habits, at Awake, there will be a breakfast that, in this framework, will be an opportunity to feed the body and soul, maintaining harmony with the theme of the event. Music and movement will also have a prominent place. Majo Pandullo and Ale Lacroix will liven up the atmosphere with Live Music & Percu, keeping the participants moving and celebrating.

At this point, Lacroix, more than a DJ, has become a true wellness guru. He considers 5 AM the sacred hour and mother of all healthy habits. This Sunday, he celebrates his third Awake meeting, a testament to his commitment to this philosophy of life.

The concept of waking up before dawn, incorporating healthy habits such as physical activity, yoga, and meditation as soon as you wake up, is a practice that until recently seemed reserved for a few. However, this wellness revolution has gained followers around the world, especially driven by the pandemic.

In each edition of Awake, which is held monthly in different parts of the country, the DJ closes the event with a talk about the importance of incorporating healthy habits. Today, this stage has become his new comfort zone.

Since 2018, Lacroix has been on a kind of personal mission to share and spread his wellness revolution. Through Awake, she seeks to inspire others to adopt a healthier and more conscious lifestyle. His story is a clear example of how a change in habits can transform not only the daily routine but an entire existence.

