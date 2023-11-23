THE CARABINIERI AND THE VOLUNTEERS OF THE GIULIA ODV ASSOCIATION VISIT THE CHILDREN OF THE PEDIATRICS AND PEDIATRIC ONCOHEMATOLOGY DEPARTMENT OF THE CONA HOSPITAL

Alongside the annual anniversary of the Virgo Fidelis, Patron Saint of the Carabinieri, celebrated in the morning with a significant religious ceremony in the splendid setting of the Basilica of San Giorgio, the Provincial Commander Col. Alessandro Di Stefano wanted bring the greeting of the Army to the little guests hospitalized in the Pediatric Oncology and Hematology Department of the Cona Hospital. It did so thanks to the collaboration with the Giulia ODV Association, to which the Corps has always been linked by feelings of esteem and very high consideration for the very important work carried out in the social field.

The Provincial Commander of the Carabinieri, Col. Alessandro Di Stefano and the President of the Giulia ODV Association, Mr. Michele Grassitogether with a small delegation of soldiers and volunteers, were affectionately welcomed by Dr. Marinella GirottiAdministrative Sub Commissioner of the University Hospital of Ferrara, since Dr. Claudio VellaDirector of the Mother and Child and Pediatric Surgery Department, from Dr. Cristina Malaventurahead of the Simple Pediatric Inpatient Unit, from Dr. Simona Riniericontact person of the Pediatric Oncohematology Department and Mrs Maria Grazia CristoforiNursing Coordinator of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Dr. Marinella Girotti, in welcoming and thanking the guests for their pleasant visit, underlined how the interaction between Associations and Institutions can only represent an added value in the activities aimed at promoting a therapeutic path in which the motivational and interactive cannot be separated from the pharmacological path.

Col. Di Stefano recalled that November 21st, the anniversary of “Virgo Fidelis”, is also the Day dedicated to the Orphans of the Fallen of the Force for the Carabinieri. A day therefore of great emotional significance, which the soldiers wanted to seal by spending a few hours with these little warriors who are waging a very important battle in Cona.

The President Michele Grassi, in thanking the Corps for the collaboration that has been going on for 15 years now, highlighted that for over twenty years the Association’s volunteers have provided support and company to the little ones hospitalized in the pediatric wards and to their families, hoping to be able to continue this collaboration in the future.

The surprise of the little guests was evident in receiving the visit of the men and women in uniform, with whom they shared moments of joy and leisure. The soldiers, who delivered some symbolic gifts, wished a speedy recovery to all the little patients, hoping for a speedy discharge which will be celebrated by giving these little heroes a “day as a Carabiniere” at the Provincial Command of the Estense Army.

Press note by the Provincial Command of the Carabinieri of Ferrara.

Share this: Facebook

X

