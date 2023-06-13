CHIETI – Starting from 1 July 2023 the Asl Lanciano Vasto Chieti simplifies the procedures for the acquisition of gluten-free foods: the celiac voucher becomes electronic.

“Thanks to this new service– assures the ASL 2 in a note – which provides for the dematerialisation of paper vouchers for celiac disease, all patients residing in the province of Chieti, suffering from celiac disease or dermatitis herpetiformis, they will enjoy a new and innovative way of managing monthly credit for the purchase of gluten-free products entered in the national register of the Ministry of Health».

From 1 July 2023 all the vouchers already issued will no longer be usable because they will be replaced by the dematerialized shopping voucher and from that moment to buy gluten-free products it will be sufficient to have your health card and identity document with you.

«The entitled person – specifies the note – can go to all pharmacies in the Abruzzo region as well as in large-scale supermarkets organised, the parapharmacies and all businesses participating in the project, affiliated with Asl Lanciano Vasto Chieti. To use your monthly budget – to which the patient is entitled – it will be sufficient to communicate that you intend to use the health card to pay for the products».

As with paper coupons, the credit is valid for one month at the end of which the card will reload automatically. The credit will be loaded on the first day of the month and will be reset on the last day of the month.

For further details the following FAQs are available, which can also be consulted on the Local Pharmaceutical Service page of the Asl Lanciano Vasto Chieti.

https://lnx.asl2abruzzo.it/asl/attachments/article/1576/celiachia-buoni-spesa_locandina.pdf