Red meats are foods that arouse debates and discussions regarding its nutritional values, benefits, and contraindications. They are a rich source of substances such as iron, zinc, B vitamins, and other essential nutrients. However, its excessive consumption can present some health risks.

From a nutritional point of view, this type of food provides good quality proteins that are needed for growth, tissue repair, and the proper functioning of our body. Also, it contains iron and em, a form of iron that is more easily absorbed by the body than the non-heme iron found in plant-based foods. This makes red meat an important source to prevent or treat iron deficiency anemia.

However, it’s important to consider the possible negative effects of consuming too much red meat. Scientific studies have associated the consumption of large amounts of red meat to the increased risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and some types of cancer, such as colorectal cancer.

These risks may be related to the saturated fat and cholesterol content of red meat, as well as chemical compounds formed during cooking at high temperatures such as heterocyclic amines (AEMs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

It’s important to note that research shows that moderate consumption of red meat can be part of a balanced diet. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends limiting the consumption of red meat to 500 grams per week to reduce health risks.

For those who wish to reduce food consumption, there are protein alternatives such as legumes, tofu, tempeh, seitan, nuts, and seeds which can provide a range of essential nutrients. It is possible to adopt a diet richer in vegetables without compromising the protein and nutritional intake.

In conclusion, red meat can be an important source of nutrients, but its excessive consumption may pose health risks. Experts underline the importance of paying attention to the consumption of red meat in certain categories of people. This group includes individuals with heart disease or at risk of developing it, such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol levels. Also, those with a family history of cardiovascular disease should consider a limitation of the consumption of red meat. Always consult a doctor or nutritionist to assess your specific health needs and make appropriate food choices.

According to dietitians, there are six groups of people for whom red meat consumption should be limited or avoided. These include individuals with heart disease, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol levels, as red meat can negatively affect cardiovascular health. Also, those with a family history of cardiovascular disease should beware of eating red meat.

Other categories at risk are people with diabetes, kidney or liver problems, as well as those who are at risk of developing inflammatory bowel disease. Always consult a doctor or nutritionist to assess individual needs and adopt an adequate diet for health.

People with high cholesterol levels should beware of excessive meat consumption. Contrary to what one might think, eating red meat will not help reduce cholesterol levels, but could, on the contrary, increase them further.

The alpha-gal syndrome is a disorder that can be caused by a tick bite Lone Star and can cause an allergy to red meat.

Alpha-gal is a sugar molecule present in mammals, but not in fish, birds, reptiles, or humans. Consuming meat can result in a number of reactions in the body, such as the appearance of hives, feeling sick, vomiting, heartburn, diarrhea, cough, low blood pressure, and severe abdominal pain. Additionally, swelling of the lips, eyes, or throat may occur. It’s important to consult a medical professional or allergist for proper diagnosis and management of the syndrome alpha-gal.

It is advisable to adopt a balanced diet and resort to alternative protein sources, in consultation with a doctor or nutritionist, to help manage high cholesterol and maintain cardiovascular health.

People with heart disease should pay close attention to the consumption of red meat. If you have one or more risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, diabetes, obesity, lack of physical activity, or an unhealthy diet, it is advisable to pay attention to the habitual intake of red meat.

It is important to adopt a balanced diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, and alternative protein sources, always consulting a doctor or nutritionist for a food plan appropriate to your state of health. Careful dietary management can help reduce risk factors and maintain cardiovascular health.