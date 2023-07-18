The Cuadrado operation is wrong for Inter from all points of view: only the Colombian wins | First page

Whichever way you look at it, the engagement of Squareby Inter, is a wrong operation. It is From a technical point of viewbecause Cuadrado hadn’t had an impact in Juventus for at least two years and it’s not clear why he should do it now at Inter.

It is from the point of view of age because, when Inter decided to rejuvenate, getting rid of Handanovic and D’Ambrosio, they took on a thirty-five-year-old footballer who, unlike D’Ambrosio (younger than him), doesn’t even know how to be a centre-back three on defense.

It is from an economic point of view because, albeit slightly, Cuadrado costs more than having kept Bellanova young, smart and with perspective in the squad.

It is from an environmental point of view because the Inter fans didn’t appreciate the arrival of a simulator, among other things the cause of the brawl with Lukaku and Handanovic in the first leg of the semi-final of the Coppa Italia. Disqualified with two matches, he will serve them in Inter for causing a scuffle against his new Inter team-mates. From theater of the absurd.

The only one not to lose out, if not in image, is the Colombian. Even though he never said “never to Inter”, Juventus supporters expected him to go anywhere, but not in the team where the conflicts between the two fans are the most heated.

However, we must be clear and consistent: like Lukaku he has the right to marry whoever he wants, in the same way Cuadrado does a legitimate thing by choosing Inter. Rather – and I said it in yesterday’s Reveille (HERE THE WAKE UP OF YESTERDAY) – it’s the fans who have to stop living in a fantasy world. Football is reason, no longer feeling. And, in the end, it’s not even just a question of money. Sometimes you play to feel alive.