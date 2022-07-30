Sea water is known to be beneficial. Which is why most families choose seaside resorts for family chores. What you should know

Il mare in summer it is the privileged holiday destination. Not just for tanning. The clean waters are fascinating, and allow for a relaxing and rejuvenating holiday. The sea is now not only the evocation of journeys to discover new worlds, but of crowded beaches, sun creams, nutritious drinks and good health. Until a few decades ago, doctors prescribed a beach holiday as a cure for some ailments, especially of the airways or bones. In fact, one of the main characteristics of the sun is the ability to develop vitamin Dthe deficiency of which leads to pathologies such as osteoporosis.

Also sea water, if ingested in mode purifiedis very good for the digestion and to the whole gastric apparatus. There are numerous versions of purified seawater to buy at a herbalist’s shop or pharmacy. It is recommended to avoid drinking pure, untreated sea water could have pathogenic effects.

Is sea water good for children?

The treatment of some pathologies withwater and the sea air is especially recommended for so-called subjects fragileof which they are also a part children and elderly. This is why in the age of development many families take their children to the sea to improve the quality of their darts and to have the opportunity to exercise while breathing the sea air. To improve circulation, walks on the beach with your feet immersed in water are highly recommended. Sea water is a natural antisepticand due to its properties it is used as a therapy for colds, sinusitis, affections of the oral and nasal cavity in general.

Read also: Broken flip flops, some recycling ideas to not throw them away

As regards strictly children, who are in developmental age, the sea stimulates the function of the immune system. With the help of the sun’s rays that stimulate thegrowth hormone. Sea water is also rich in minerals such as sodium, sulfur and copper. Sea air contains sodium chloride, magnesium,

of iodine and potassium which can help to clean the nose of children, making the function of the aerosol, however natural.

Read also: Slush or ice cream headache: if you do this you can avoid it

Basically the sea water, aided by the air is beneficial for everyone. For children especially as it helps development and improves performance pulmonary. The only detail to watch out for during a beach holiday is excessive exposure to sunrays, which can harm the skin. This is why it is important to always use a sunscreen suitable for children, to be spread several times a day.