Health The first case of monkeypox is isolated at the Civil Hospital of Brescia
Health

The first case of monkeypox is isolated at the Civil Hospital of Brescia

The first case of monkeypox is isolated at the Civil Hospital of Brescia

Smallpox of monkeys in Italy and Europe

The first case of monkeypox is isolated at the Spedali Civili in Brescia.

Smallpox of monkeys in Italy and Europe

Monkeypox was first isolated at the Brescia Civil Hospital. Italpress reports this, citing hospital sources who confirm the news. The patient admitted to the hospital returned from a trip developing all the classic symptoms of the disease, especially on the skin. The Spedali Civili have made it known that at an epidemiological level the situation is under control.

First case of monkeypox isolated in Brescia

After a short period of hospitalization, in these days the patient will return home to observe the period of home isolation given his good general health conditions. The Spedali Civili, in the words reported by Italpress, have made it known that a hospital team is ready “both to make a diagnosis and to treat any other cases of monkeypox, putting in place every measure to avoid the spread of the virus” . Then, they guaranteed that “from an epidemiological point of view the situation is calm”.

More than 400 cases of monkeypox in Italy

Monkeypox is spreading across Europe. In Italy, at the moment, according to data from the Ministry of Health, there are more than 400 cases. The epidemic appears to be under control, given the lack of infection that was initially feared. 94.7 percent of patients present with rash, 67 percent with fever, fatigue, muscle aches, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, sore throat or headache. Just over 6 percent are hospitalized. The Ministry continues to carefully monitor the evolution of the situation, ready to intervene should it degenerate.

