Baptized “disease of the third millennium”, gastroesophageal reflux is a very annoying disorder that causes the acidic contents of the stomach to rise up into the esophagus. The “typical” symptoms that characterize it are heartburn, acidity and regurgitation of gastric contents, sometimes up to the mouth. In addition to these, so-called “atypical” symptoms may also occur, such as dry irritable cough, asthma attacks, hoarseness, lowering of the voice, the need to always clear the throat and insomnia problems. This pathology is growing, even among the youngest, in all European countries where it affects from 10% to 20% of the population. The reasons are to be found in lifestyles (little physical activity, abuse of tobacco, alcohol, etc.), in nutrition, but also in states of anxiety and stress, factors that play as important a role as familiarity and functional or anatomical dysfunctions.

To combat digestive disorders such as gastroesophageal reflux, in addition to following a balanced diet low in fat, you can intervene with the consumption of some roots, such as Scorzanera, Kuzu, Ginger, Turmeric and Topinanbur. To suggest them to NapoliToday is nutritionist Marty Fierro.

1) The Scorzanera root

Scorzanera is a little-known vegetable, but with numerous properties. It belongs to the Asteraceae family, which also includes artichokes, Jerusalem artichokes and sunflowers. The edible part of the plant are the roots, which have a bitter but pleasant taste, and can be eaten at the table in various ways, almost always cooked. In general, scorzonera is an excellent health ally because it is rich in vitamins and mineral salts, and boasts numerous benefits for the entire body. Among these, it improves blood circulation, hair growth and quality and promotes digestion and intestinal transit. For this reason, it is considered an excellent remedy for gastroesophageal reflux.

2) Kuzu root

Kuzu (or kudzu) is a wild climbing plant belonging to the legume family. The starch is extracted from the roots with which a sort of soluble and digestible flour is prepared, which comes in the form of small white clods. More than 50 chemical compounds have been found in the root from which kuzu is obtained, including isoflavones (phytonutrients with antioxidant action), widely used in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Not only that, the kuzu root is considered a real natural gastroprotector: it carries out an anti-inflammatory and disinfectant action on the intestinal mucosa by acting directly on the gastric juices and thus reducing pain and heartburn. It is therefore a panacea for those suffering from gastritis, gastroesophageal reflux, colon and irritable intestine, and ulcers.

3) Ginger

Ginger (or ginger) is a herbaceous plant belonging to the Zingiberaceae family. It has a rhizome (ginger root), that is, a modification of the stem with the main reserve function, which is often used to flavor dishes and for hot drinks and herbal teas. Thanks to its antibiotic properties, ginger is a valid ally of the stomach, intestines, heart and circulatory system. It is effective against inappetence, slow digestion, gastritis, flatulence, meteorism and intestinal swelling due to its carminative properties. With ginger you can treat ailments such as car sickness, seasickness, morning sickness. Not only that, ginger is also useful against bad breath: in fact, sipping hot boiled water for 10 minutes with fresh ginger can help, a remedy that promotes digestion and counteracts the accumulation of toxins and bacterial fermentation .

4) To Curcuma

Turmeric is an Indian spice with a yellow-orange color and a penetrating aroma, obtained from the roots of Curcuma Longa (a tropical plant of the Zingiberaceae family), which are first boiled for several hours, then dried in large ovens, and subsequently crushed until they turn to dust. In the West it is mainly used in the kitchen, in healthy and natural food. Its strong and slightly bitter taste makes it perfect for some dishes (such as soups, cereal salads, sauces, etc.), but also for some drinks such as Golden Milk, a famous Indian milk-based drink and turmeric. But in addition to being tasty, turmeric is also rich in numerous beneficial properties for the entire body. In particular, it is a natural prokinetic substance that helps the motility of the upper digestive tract and can improve the symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux. Therefore it is strongly recommended for those suffering from this ailment.

5) Topinanbur

Also called German turnip or Jerusalem artichoke, Jerusalem artichoke is a tuber widely consumed in ancient times, which has only reappeared in our supermarkets a few years ago. It is an irregularly shaped tuber originating from the root part of the plant Helianthus tuberosus L. (a cousin of the sunflower). The part of the Jerusalem artichoke that is used is the tubercle which has a pulp, white or yellow, and is cooked a bit like potatoes, but unlike this it does not contain starch. Instead, its sweetish taste is similar to that of the artichoke. But in addition to being tasty and very versatile in the kitchen, it is also a tuber full of benefits, as well as low in calories. Among its most important properties is inulin: a type of sugar capable of strengthening the intestinal flora and inhibiting appetite by prolonging the sense of satiety. Not only that, this root also helps digestion and protects the stomach, which is why it is particularly indicated in case of gastroesophageal reflux and heartburn.







