We can’t talk about the flu yet, because there are no official communications on the sequencing of the new virus in Polesine, but between fever due to the first colds, gastroenteritis and Covid, the clinics of general practitioners in Polesine are already “full” for the upcoming winter.

“The flu symptoms are very similar to that of Covidbut in Rovigo we have not yet seen an important appearance of flu cases, nor any official communication on the appearance of flu strains in Polesine “. specifies Dr. Tatiana Konecna, general practitioner in Rovigo. However, school classes are already decimated and even in small communities (companies, offices), there are many absences. “The flu-like symptoms can be due to the sudden change in temperature, as with Covid itself. To say that the flu has already arrived ruins our work a little because the flu campaign is in full swing and therefore it is good to get vaccinated to be covered”.

The expert also warns: febrile attacks are a symptom that our body “is fighting some infection, moreover most of the respiratory viruses above 38 degrees are destroyed, this is why taking medicines to lower fever is wrong. Enduring a few more lines does not hurt before filling up with drugs, because it is an important immune stimulus ”.

Gastroenteritis, on the other hand, is increasingly a symptom of the presence of Covid, as Konecna points out again. “We have many positive patients, and the answers they have are different, the symptoms are different from 2020, there are those who heal in 8 days, there are those who carry it around for 20 days. Then it must be said that the antivirals used against Covid cost a thousand euros. We also have monoclonal antibodies, which must be used in a protected environment and these too cost a lot, so let’s not let our guard down”.

What to do in case of fever and respiratory distress? “First of all, swab to verify that it is not Covid. As for vaccinations, I got the fourth dose against Covid and I highly recommend to also get vaccinated against the flu”.