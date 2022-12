It is increasingly difficult to find some medicines in pharmacies. Viral diseases and production problems also linked to the energy crisis force citizens to adjust their therapies according to the dosages still available.

“Antipyretics, anti-inflammatories and antibiotics are missing”

The flu is hitting like it hasn’t happened in years and Covid is still present. Thus among the deficiencies are anti-inflammatories such as ibuprofen and antipyretics such as paracetamol.