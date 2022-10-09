If your child smokes these signs will certainly not go unnoticed: the foolproof method to ‘find out’, here’s what to do

Tobacco addiction, also commonly recognized as a pure vice of smoking, implies, as we well know, consequences not just for our organism or that of those who abuse it. Recognizing through some signs if our child has started smoking, can help us take the right measures at the right time.

From early adolescence, it is possible, under the belief of others, that the adolescent tries to smoke the first cigarette. And from that first cigarette to getting into a real habit, it’s a short step. Smoking, as we know, creates a harmful addiction. Quitting smoking is a real challenge. On the other hand, even Zeno Cosini by Italo Svevo, in the fateful literary novel, told of that fateful ‘last cigarette’ which, however, was never really the last. However, when a teenager is smoking, it is unlikely that he will admit to his parents that he will soon have this habit. Therefore, how can a parent understand if their child actually smokes: these are the signs that should not be underestimated.

If your child smokes, pay attention to these signs: they are the real alarm bell

What are the signs that your child smokes? Some alarm bells can go on like a real warning light. Here’s what we should pay particular attention to.