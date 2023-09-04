The Fundamental Role of Nutrition in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Diseases

Cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes, are major causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Recent studies have emphasized the importance of a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet in preventing such diseases. Research has shown that certain foods can significantly impact the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

A study published in the European Heart Journal introduced the concept of a “healthy diet score” based on the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE) cohort study. This score consists of dietary recommendations aimed at improving cardiovascular health and includes foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, fish, and dairy products.

According to the PURE study, an optimal diet should include 2-3 portions of fruit and vegetables daily, a handful of walnuts, two servings of dairy products, 3-4 portions of legumes, and 2-3 portions of fish per week. These recommendations are based on data from a large population of 245,000 people in 80 countries. The study found that individuals who followed these guidelines had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and mortality.

The influence of the PURE score on cardiovascular health was significant. People who achieved a Pure Score higher than 20% showed a 6% lower risk of major cardiovascular events and an 8% lower risk of mortality. This highlights the importance of a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, fish, and dairy products in protecting heart health.

Food variety is another key factor in maintaining a healthy diet. Nutritionist and psychiatrist Stefano Erzegovesi, an expert in preventive nutrition and eating disorders, emphasizes the importance of food variety. A varied diet ensures the intake of known and unknown potentially beneficial nutrients. This approach focuses not only on reducing harmful foods but also on increasing the consumption of beneficial ones.

The Pure healthy diet score includes foods that are already present in other diet scores examining the relationship between health and the heart, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and fish. However, it also includes a significant addition – whole dairy products. While these products are often considered potentially harmful to cardiovascular health, research suggests that they can have neutral or even beneficial effects.

It is important to note that the definition of dairy in the Pure Score is broad and includes various products like milk, yogurt, cheese, and fortified soy beverages. However, it is essential to consume these foods in moderation and be cautious about consuming excessive amounts of foods high in saturated fats, including dairy products, red meats, processed meats, and whole eggs.

In conclusion, research has shown that a balanced diet rich in fruit, vegetables, nuts, legumes, fish, and dairy products can significantly contribute to the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. Dietary variety plays a crucial role in supplying essential and potentially beneficial nutrients. Therefore, embracing a diverse dietary approach can lead to positive outcomes for heart health.

