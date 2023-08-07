The Growing Demand for Online Psychologists: A Result of Changing Societal Norms and Mental Health Awareness

Title: Boom in Demand for Online Psychologists as Mental Health Takes Center Stage

Subtitle: TherapyChat study highlights significant increase in online therapy requests in 2022

In recent years, there has been a noticeable shift in societal attitudes towards mental health, leading to the destigmatization of emotions and a surge in demand for online psychologists. A study conducted by TherapyChat, titled “i Study of the Social Impact on Emotional Well-being,” reveals the profound impact of the complicated socioeconomic context on people’s psychological well-being.

According to the report, there has been a remarkable 70% increase in individuals seeking online therapy in 2022 compared to the previous year. Among the therapy-seeking population, individuals aged between 25 and 34 constitute more than 50%, followed by those under 25 (22%) and individuals aged between 35 and 45 (20%). Interestingly, individuals over 45 years old remain the most reluctant to request psychological services online, although the report suggests they are slowly overcoming the social barriers associated with seeking help.

The report highlights a gender disparity, with women accounting for 68.9% of therapy seekers in 2022 and men comprising 31.1%. However, the study also notes a 3-percentage point increase in male patients compared to the previous year, indicating a gradual shift in awareness among men.

Isabel Aranda, health psychologist and Chief Content Officer of TherapyChat, suggests that cultural and neurophysiological factors contribute to women’s greater inclination to prioritize their psychological health. Historically, women have been allowed to be more expressive about their emotions, whereas men have faced societal pressure to be rational and less expressive. Aranda clarifies that this does not mean women are less rational, but rather that they pay more attention to relationship-oriented and personal state-related information.

The study also shed light on the most discussed issues among therapy seekers. Self-esteem saw a 24% increase in demand compared to 2021, followed by anxiety with a 21.7% increase, and couples therapy with a demand percentage of 17.4%.

Regarding couples therapy, the report reveals that individuals aged 35 and above are more likely to seek help. Aranda explains that this older demographic tends to resist change and prefers to work through relationship problems, rather than giving up, due to cultural factors and the presence of children in common.

For the younger generation, anxiety and self-esteem are the most sought-after topics in therapy. Aranda suggests that the prevalence of these issues among Generation Z and millennials can be attributed to the lack of exposure to handling uncertainty and frustration. Additionally, social networks contribute to their critical stance towards authority, leading to discrepancies with work duties. However, these generations also benefit from growing awareness about mental health and the importance of self-care.

The study also emphasizes the impact of professions and the social environment on mental health. Professionals in the education sector, such as teachers and educators, as well as those in management and executive roles, showed the highest demand for therapy at 13% each. The health sector followed closely at 9%, with customer service and administration both at 8%.

Aranda explains that professions with high cognitive or relational demands are prone to causing stress and, in some cases, burnout. Work-related anxiety can exacerbate issues originating from personal factors such as difficulties with partners, children, parents, or illness.

In conclusion, the TherapyChat study highlights the increasing recognition of mental health issues and the rising demand for online therapy services. With the destigmatization of emotions in society, individuals of various age groups are seeking therapy to address issues ranging from self-esteem and anxiety to relationship problems. The study underscores the importance of addressing mental well-being alongside happiness and advocates for prioritizing psychological self-care.

