The Growing Threat of Mosquito-Borne Diseases in Europe: Climate Change and the Rise of West Nile and Dengue

Climate Change Fuels Increase in Mosquito-Borne Diseases in Europe

In a concerning development, the presence of disease-carrying mosquitoes in Europe is on the rise, serving as another clear indicator of the ongoing climate change crisis. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has shared the latest data, revealing a significant jump in the number of countries affected by these mosquitoes.

Ten years ago, in 2013, the Aedes albopictus mosquito, also known as the Tiger mosquito and capable of transmitting dengue and chikungunya viruses, was present in eight European Union (EU) countries. Fast forward to 2023, and its presence has been detected in thirteen countries across the EU.

Europe has also seen a surge in mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile fever, dengue, and chikungunya. The longer summers caused by global warming and increased flooding have created favorable habitats for these disease-carrying mosquitoes. The Culex mosquito, which transmits the West Nile virus from birds to horses and humans, is particularly prevalent.

In 2022, the EU reported 1,133 cases of West Nile virus disease and 92 deaths. Italy alone recorded 723 cases of infection and 51 deaths from West Nile that same year.

Marco Rizzi, the director of infectious diseases at Asst Papa Giovanni XXIII in Bergamo, emphasized the irrefutable link between climate change and the spread of mosquito-borne diseases. Prior to World War II, Europe experienced a period without malaria, and until the 1990s, there were no cases of locally transmitted viral diseases caused by mosquitoes, only those contracted by travelers. However, with the identification of West Nile in the Camargue region before 2000 and the appearance of the tiger mosquito, cases of dengue and chikungunya have increased.

Rizzi warned that these diseases are now appearing seasonally and are becoming almost endemic, with outbreaks becoming more critical. Though there have been no reports of these diseases in the Bergamo area currently, their appearance is not unexpected. Vigilance is crucial in combating climate change and the proliferation of disease-spreading mosquitoes.

Surveillance measures are in place to monitor mosquito populations and the spread of these viruses. Blood donations also serve as indicators of virus presence, with many individuals not experiencing significant symptoms while carrying the virus. Checks are essential to halt the chain of transmission, particularly in cases of organ transplants. Lombardy, in particular, has seen the widespread presence of the tiger mosquito, with over 100 cases of dengue reported across Italy last year alone.

Efforts to combat these diseases involve pest control campaigns implemented by municipalities to prevent mosquito proliferation in stagnant water areas. Additionally, raising awareness among citizens to avoid stagnant water in planters and vases, using repellents, and installing mosquito repellent devices in homes can provide protection.

Those experiencing abnormal symptoms should seek medical assistance. West Nile virus infection may cause symptoms such as headache, fever, rash, and fatigue, which are similar to those of dengue. Travelers heading to high-risk areas, including Africa and Asia, should consult tropical disease centers before departure. However, even during domestic summer months, the new climate scenarios pose risks. Invasive mosquito species are spreading to previously unaffected areas in the EU. If this trend continues, more cases and deaths from diseases like dengue, chikungunya, and West Nile fever can be expected. Efforts should focus on controlling mosquito populations, improving surveillance and personal protection, according to Andrea Ammon, the director of the ECDC.