A year ago, at the age of just 16, a form of fulminant leukemia took away the student Elisa Antonacci. She was a promise of gymnastics, in force at the Polisportiva Celle in Rimini. Now, in order not to forget Elisa, the process that led to the naming of the gymnasium of her high school, the Serpieri, in her honor, has been completed. There were many comrades and friends who gathered for the inauguration, which took place on Saturday morning. Among the institutions, the president of the Region Stefano Bonaccini also wanted to be present. Who then dedicated a post in memory of Elisa: “A year ago Elisa Antonacci, a very young promise of Rimini’s artistic gymnastics, was taken away by a fulminant and terrible disease. Her schoolmates and friends wanted the gymnasium of her high school, the Serpieri di Rimini, to be named after her. A simple and moving ceremony, to unite us once again around Elisa’s family, starting with her mother Alessandra. Elisa is now hovering in the clouds. Knowing that those who stay in people’s hearts don’t leave”. For the Municipality of Rimini, the president of the municipal council, Giulia Corazzi, was present at the inauguration.

