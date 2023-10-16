The High Risk of Childhood Obesity in Europe: A Growing Concern

Childhood Obesity Epidemic in Europe: Challenges and Solutions

A recent report from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Childhood Obesity Surveillance Initiative (COSI) has revealed alarming statistics on childhood obesity in Europe. The report shows that 29% of children aged seven to nine years are overweight or obese, with countries like Spain, Greece, and Italy presenting the most serious data.

The examples of Liljana, Tomasso, and Xisca highlight the challenges faced by European children and adolescents in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Liljana, from Vienna, struggles with the quality of her food at school, while Tomasso, from Milan, faces a neighborhood filled with junk food establishments. Xisca, from Palma de Mallorca, is going through puberty and feels misunderstood by her family and friends.

The report emphasizes that obesity has a complex and multifaceted origin, influenced by biological, psychosocial, community, and environmental factors. It raises concerns about the early onset of chronic diseases and the negative impact on the quality of life and well-being of affected individuals.

The socioeconomic gradient of childhood obesity is evident, with children and adolescents from disadvantaged backgrounds being at a higher risk. The Gasol Foundation’s PASOS 2019 study in Spain revealed that those living in more advantaged environments were significantly less likely to be obese.

To address the issue of childhood obesity, the European Child Guarantee aims to break the cycle of child poverty by guaranteeing access to six basic rights or services, including education and extracurricular activities, healthcare, and healthy meals at school. However, the PASOS 2022 report highlights that healthy lifestyles have deteriorated, particularly among disadvantaged populations, leading to increased rates of sadness and excessive screen use.

The study on childhood obesity and the urban environment (SUECO) in Madrid shows a correlation between food insecurity and obesity. Additionally, the design of physical activity spaces for children and adolescents does not always meet their interests and needs, creating unattractive environments for physical activity.

Schools play a crucial role in tackling childhood obesity. The European School Food For Change (SF4C) project promotes healthy and sustainable eating in educational centers, involving various stakeholders such as families, teachers, kitchen professionals, catering companies, and public buyers.

In Spain, the National Strategic Plan for the Reduction of Childhood Obesity, known as Plan Bien, was launched in 2022. The plan includes 200 measures aimed at promoting health in various aspects of children’s lives, including family, education, health, leisure, sports, and urban environments.

Addressing the challenges of childhood obesity requires a comprehensive and collaborative approach from institutions, researchers, and society. The goal is to ensure that all children have equal opportunities to live and grow in a healthy way and fulfill their potential. By prioritizing health and rights, Europe can strive towards the highest levels of well-being for all its inhabitants.

Share this: Facebook

X

