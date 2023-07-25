The hottest shoe trend for summer 2023!

You could be searching your grandmother’s closet for the most in-demand shoes of 2023. Instead of sneakers and sky-high stilettos, in summer 2023 you will opt for a vintage compromise: the low heels.

The importance of comfortable shoes for the city cannot be overstated. This high fashion shoe trend that will save your feet is pretty practical too. Although low heels have been around for a long time, they have only recently become a chic, trendy type of shoe. Options for this micro-heeled design range from early 2010s flip-flops to skimpy strappy sandals.

Low heels – the current shoe trend for summer 2023 flatters younger and older women

Low heels are only up to 5 cm high at the back. In the 1950s, they were all the rage for young ladies who couldn’t handle sky-high heels due to their manageable height.

Worn by icons like Audrey Hepburn and Jackie Kennedy in the ’60s, and by numerous supermodels and even Princess Diana herself in the ’90s, low heels eventually became the fashion standard for women of all ages. Since then, however, the trend has mostly disappeared from the catwalks.

Recently, however, the tiny heel has become fashionable both on the catwalks and among influential figures.

Style low heels correctly

Low heels are the perfect addition to any wardrobe because they’re easy-care, universally flattering and can be worn with just about anything. These heels are fashionable footwear suitable for both work and leisure.

Now could be the moment to switch up your style with some cool low-heeled shoes if you’re keen but don’t want to walk in painful stilettos.

The most popular types of shoes

One of the hottest shoe styles this year is the slingback. This shape has been popularized by many major fashion houses.

A chic outfit is only complete with the right shoes, such as thong sandals with a small heel, which are perfect for summer.

Open toe mules

Your best shoe purchase of the year is going to be a trusty pair of open-toe mules.

Heeled flip flops are a favorite footwear item during the warmer months. They are trendy and have a retro look.

Combine jeans with low heels

Add a seductive touch to a casual outfit by pairing your favorite pair of jeans with a pair of low heels. Your casual favorite jeans look 10 times more interesting thanks to the heels. To create a charming and casual outfit, put on a matching t-shirt or modern shirt.

Business-Outfit stylen

Do you think your stiletto heels paired with a suit might be too revealing for a professional setting? Try a pair of low heels instead. Add a feminine touch to your business attire with a pair of low heels. They look sophisticated and delicate without looking overdone. Low heels are also painless, making them a good choice for women who spend a lot of time in the office.

Mini or midi skirt and low heels

You can wear your favorite mini skirt with a chic top, which is fashionable. Wear a pair of low heels with a shorter skirt to look sophisticated and glam. During the warmer months, this outfit is a no-brainer, especially when paired with a pair of shoes in a bright hue like pink or purple.

Wear a flowy dress with low heels

Flowing skirts and dresses are making a comeback this year after first becoming popular in summer 2020. A flowy skirt or dress and low heels create a casual look that suits any boho woman. Perfect for summer, these shoes add a touch of romance to floaty dresses.

Stylish outfit for the summer – jumpsuit

Heels with a jumpsuit are a great way to look chic without trying too hard. Jumpsuits are a great way to spice up your outfit without sacrificing functionality. You can easily run after the kids, walk in the park or go shopping with your girlfriends in low heels.

Slip dress is very trendy

A midi-length silky slip dress is the epitome of seductive femininity and a beautiful homage to nightgowns. Add another level of sophistication to your slip dress with a pair of low heels.

Wide-leg trousers and low heels for the office

Wearing slim, low heels with wide-leg pants is a chic office look because of the contrast. To accentuate them, use flip flops or slingbacks.

pencil skirt and blouse

The pencil skirt and blouse combo is another great option for the office – it evokes the updated style of the 50’s. Pair with a shirt or neutral blouse for a casual look.

