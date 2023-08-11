The Importance of Good Circulation and Microcirculation for Overall Health

Maintaining Good Circulation and Microcirculation for Overall Health

Healthy circulation and microcirculation are crucial for the well-being and health of the entire body. It is essential to pay close attention to these aspects to ensure optimal functioning.

Why is it Important to Maintain Good Cardiovascular Health?

Having a healthy circulation system not only affects the proper functioning of the heart and blood pressure, but it is also vital for overall well-being. Circulation involves a complex and interconnected system of blood vessels that supply blood and oxygen to all parts of the body. It transports nutrients, hormones, and immune cells to even peripheral tissues and removes waste substances.

The Benefits of Good Circulation

Proper circulation and microcirculation contribute to both physical and mental well-being. It helps reduce the risk of long-term complications and prevents degenerative phenomena. Some symptoms indicate the need to take care of oneself, such as oedemas, swelling of legs and arms, tingling or numbness sensations, varicose veins, fragile nails and hair, pale or marbled and wrinkled skin, difficulty in healing wounds and injuries, asthenia and tiredness, concentration difficulties, and insomnia.

7 Tips for Healthy Circulation

1. Stay Active: Engage in physical activity for at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

2. Follow a Balanced Diet: Consume a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

3. Maintain a Healthy Weight: Having the right weight reduces the load on the blood vessels.

4. Limit Smoking, Alcohol, and Food Excesses: These factors compromise circulation in the long run.

5. Manage Stress: Find ways to relax and undo the stress that negatively affects circulation.

6. Avoid Heat Exposures: Heat causes the dilation of blood vessels and circulation problems.

7. Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water, at least 2 liters a day, especially in hot weather.

Natural Remedies to Support Circulation

Felixofia, the wellness portal, offers natural solutions created in its laboratories of Hierbas Salvajes de Maurice Messeguè. These products help maintain the tonicity of blood vessel walls and aid in correct spraying with an antioxidant action to counter cell degeneration. However, it is important to note that these remedies complement a healthy lifestyle and regular diet, rather than replace them.

– Vie Circulacion: 20 vials of 10 ml – Central and peripheral circulation regulator

This product combines plant extracts and plants to oxygenate and nourish the tissues, activate cell metabolism, and revitalize them. It acts as a protective vessel in case of capillary fragility and edema, eliminating swelling and heaviness of the limbs. It is recommended to take one vial a day, diluted in a glass of water, preferably on an empty stomach. It contains Currant, Red Vine, Blueberry, Ginkgo Biloba, and Citrus Bioflavonoid.

– Irio E pearls – 90 pearls – Antioxidants – Antiage

These pearls contain the antioxidant power of two oils, a vegetable extract, and Vitamin E. They promote elastic cell membranes and assist in oxygen exchange, which helps with blood circulation, metabolism, and the hormonal system. It is suggested to take two pearls a day, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. It contains 2 oils and 1 vegetable extract (omega 3, 6, 9) and Vitamin E.

It is important to note that these natural remedies are available for purchase on the Felixofia website. They can be used as a complement to a healthy lifestyle and regular diet to support good circulation and overall well-being.