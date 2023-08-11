Murder in Mestre, two cousins ​​accused of beating arrested – News

The victim of last night’s murder in Mestre is a 32-year-old from Venice, Lorenzo Nardelli. The two men arrested in the act – found with the victim’s body in the elevator of the building – are two cousins, Radu Rasu, 32, and Marin Rasu, 35, of Moldovan origin, nephews of the owner of the apartment. They were taken to prison, accused of voluntary homicide. Nardelli had a large head wound, the probable cause of his death. However, there was no blunt object in the shaft of the elevator car. The reconstruction of the story is still ongoing. The initial version – an attempted robbery that ended in blood – was allegedly supported by the two cousins ​​during interrogation. But there are several elements to ascertain, and at the moment this thesis does not find confirmation in the investigative circles.



