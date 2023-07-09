The Importance of Optimizing Calcium Intake for Strong and Healthy Bones: Insights from Dr. Marcello Filopanti

New Strategies for Optimizing Calcium Assimilation to Prevent Osteoporosis

Calcium is widely known as the most important micronutrient for maintaining healthy and strong bones and preventing osteoporosis. However, simply taking calcium in good quantities is not enough. It is equally important to adopt strategies that optimize its assimilation and avoid habits that can disperse it.

Dr. Marcello Filopanti, an endocrinologist at the San Marco Polyclinic and at the Smart Clinic “Le Due Torri” and “Oriocenter,” both part of the San Donato Group, emphasizes the importance of preventing fractures, especially of the femur and vertebrae, when discussing osteoporosis. The period after menopause is particularly vulnerable to calcium reduction in the bones, making them more fragile.

To integrate calcium into our diet, Dr. Filopanti recommends consuming a balanced and varied range of foods. Good sources of calcium include milk, dairy products, tofu, fish (such as blue fish, octopus, squid, and prawns), as well as green vegetables like rocket, kale, turnip tops, broccoli, artichokes, spinach, and cardoons. Dried fruits such as almonds, peanuts, pistachios, walnuts, and hazelnuts, as well as legumes, are also rich in calcium.

In terms of frequency and quantity, the Ministry of Health suggests drinking at least one cup of milk per day, preferably partially skimmed. Additionally, consuming fresh or seasoned cheese once a week and incorporating calcium-rich fish into the diet three times a week is recommended. However, it is important to limit the consumption of salt, foods rich in sodium, and proteins, as these can increase the loss of calcium in the urine. Alcohol should also be limited, as it decreases calcium absorption. Careful food associations should be considered as well, as consuming foods rich in calcium along with foods rich in oxalates, such as spinach, turnips, legumes, parsley, tomatoes, grapes, coffee, and tea, can limit calcium absorption.

Apart from nutrition, Dr. Filopanti stresses the importance of regular physical activity for preventing osteoporosis. Good bone function and structure are maintained through consistent exercise from an early age and throughout life. Vitamin D also plays a crucial role in calcium absorption and bone remodeling. While fatty fish and cod liver oil provide some vitamin D, the majority is synthesized by the skin when exposed to ultraviolet rays. Therefore, it is essential to expose oneself to the sun, taking proper precautions. Dr. Filopanti suggests spending at least an hour a day with hands, arms, and face uncovered to ensure an adequate supply of this vital vitamin.

By adopting these strategies and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, individuals can optimize calcium assimilation and reduce the risk of osteoporosis, ultimately promoting strong and healthy bones for a lifetime.

