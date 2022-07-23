Home Health The invisible suffering of women with vulvodynia (Video)
Vulvodynia is a neuropathic syndrome that affects the nerves of the vulva. One in seven women suffer from it, but it is still poorly understood and it takes patients years to get a correct diagnosis. In Europe, one in two gynecologists is unable to recognize it.

In October 2021 there were demonstrations throughout Italy for the inclusion of this disease in the essential levels of assistance of the national health system. Even today, in fact, the costs of treatment are totally borne by women who suffer from this pathology. In the spring of 2022, a bill was filed in parliament that aims to include vulvodynia in the list of chronic or disabling diseases.

Angela Tullio Cataldo’s video.

