The Link Between Sedentary Lifestyle and Increased Risk of Dementia: Why Even a Little Physical Activity Isn’t Enough

New Study Finds Sedentary Lifestyle Increases Risk of Dementia

A new study conducted in the United Kingdom has found a strong link between a sedentary lifestyle and the risk of developing dementia. The study, which tracked the daily physical activity of nearly 50,000 men and women aged 60 and over, found that those who spent 10 hours or more sitting each day had an 8% greater risk of developing dementia. Furthermore, those who sat for 12 hours or more had a staggering 63% increased risk.

The study, published in the journal Jama, used motion detectors to monitor participants’ physical activity. While none of the participants suffered from dementia at the start of the study, the researchers were able to identify a correlation between sedentary behavior and cognitive decline over the course of seven years.

Dr. David Raichlen, one of the study’s authors, noted that spending extended periods of time sitting is not uncommon. It can occur at work, during commutes, and even during meals. However, it is these extreme levels of inactivity that pose the greatest risk to cognitive and memory decline.

Although the study did not investigate the exact cause of the link between inactivity and cognitive decline, experts believe that reduced cerebral blood flow due to sitting could be a contributing factor. This reduced blood flow may result in a decrease in the supply of oxygen and nutrients to the brain.

Interestingly, the study also found that engaging in physical activity did not completely offset the negative effects of a sedentary lifestyle. Individuals who exercised regularly but still spent 10 hours or more sitting were just as prone to dementia as those who did not exercise at all.

Dr. Ciro Indolfi, a professor of cardiology and director of the Cardiovascular Disease Research Center at the Magna Grecia University of Catanzaro, emphasizes the importance of regular physical activity in maintaining cognitive health. However, he also highlights the benefits of mental activity, such as reading, engaging in hobbies, or playing strategic games like chess or puzzles.

For those who are required to spend extended periods sitting due to work or other obligations, Dr. Indolfi suggests taking short breaks to interrupt the sedentary behavior. These small measures can help mitigate the negative effects of sitting for too long. However, he also advises not to abandon regular exercise, as it has numerous benefits for overall health and well-being.

Previous studies have also shown that a sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and premature death. Sitting for more than 8 hours a day has been linked to a 17% to 50% higher risk of cardiovascular disease compared to those who sit for less than 4 hours a day. Inactivity reduces metabolism, leading to an increase in triglyceride levels and a reduction in HDL cholesterol and insulin sensitivity.

In conclusion, this study reinforces the importance of an active lifestyle in maintaining brain health. Both physical and mental activity play a crucial role in preventing cognitive decline. While short breaks from sitting can help, it is essential to incorporate regular exercise into daily routines to reap the full benefits for the body and mind.

