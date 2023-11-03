The Longevity Diet: Eating Patterns for a Longer and Healthier Life

The Longevity Diet: What You Should Eat to Live 10 More Years

The diet of longevity refers to a set of eating patterns that focus on health promotion and prevention of chronic diseases, with the ultimate goal of extending and improving the quality of life. While there is no single “longevity diet,” there are several principles and foods that are considered beneficial to achieve this purpose.

It is based on the observation of centuries-old populations, such as those of the “Blue Zones” areas of the world where people live longer and have lower rates of chronic diseases. Blue Zones include places like Okinawa (Japan), Sardinia (Italy), Loma Linda (California, USA), Nicoya Peninsula (Costa Rica), and the island of Ikaria (Greece).

Although it is difficult to put an exact figure, several studies suggest that adherence to healthy dietary patterns can add several years to life expectancy. In some cases, there is even talk of living another decade. Furthermore, it is not just about living longer, but about living those years in better health and with fewer diseases.

So what should you eat to live longer? The longevity diet emphasizes legumes and whole grains, such as lentils, chickpeas, beans, quinoa, oats, and brown rice. It also encourages the consumption of vegetables and fruits, prioritizing local and seasonal options. Fish, especially fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel, is a main source of protein in areas like Okinawa and Sardinia.

Healthy oils, like extra virgin olive oil, are main sources of healthy fats. Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, chia, and flax, provide proteins and healthy fats. Red meat should be consumed in moderation, prioritizing lean and pastured meats. Processed foods that are high in sugar and chemical additives should be minimized or avoided altogether. And in places like Sardinia and Ikaria, red wine is consumed in moderation.

Hydration is key, so drinking enough water daily is fundamental. Herbs and spices not only add flavor to food but also have medicinal properties. Oregano, turmeric, rosemary, and others are common in these diets.

To follow the longevity diet, here are some recipes you can try at home:

1. Mediterranean Chickpea Salad:

– Ingredients: 1 cup cooked chickpeas, 1 large tomato (chopped), 1 cucumber (chopped), 1/4 red onion (chopped), 1/4 cup fresh parsley (chopped), juice of 1 lemon, 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper to taste, feta cheese (optional).

– Preparation: In a large bowl, combine chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, onion, and parsley. In a small bowl, mix the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Pour the dressing over the salad and mix well. Serve with feta cheese on top if desired.

2. Lentil Soup:

– Ingredients: 1 cup lentils, 1 onion (chopped), 2 carrots (chopped), 2 cloves garlic (chopped), 1 can peeled tomatoes, 1 teaspoon turmeric, 1 teaspoon cumin, 4 cups vegetable broth, olive oil, salt, and pepper.

– Preparation: In a large pot, heat the olive oil and sauté the onion and garlic until soft. Add the carrots and spices, stirring for a minute. Add the lentils, tomatoes, and broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 30-40 minutes or until lentils are tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

3. Baked Fish with Herbs:

– Ingredients: 2 fish fillets (such as salmon or sea bream), juice of 1 lemon, 2 cloves garlic (minced), 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary (minced), 1 teaspoon fresh oregano (minced), olive oil, salt, and pepper.

– Preparation: Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F). Place the fish fillets in a baking dish. In a bowl, mix the lemon juice, garlic, herbs, salt, pepper, and a splash of olive oil. Pour the mixture over the fish fillets. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the fish is cooked through.

These recipes are just a starting point. The important thing is to focus on fresh, local, and minimally processed ingredients and adapt the recipes according to your preferences and what you have available in your region.

In conclusion, the longevity diet is not a strict diet but rather a set of principles and eating patterns that promote long-term health and well-being. The key is moderation, balance, and choosing natural and minimally processed foods.

(Photo credit: Pixabay)

