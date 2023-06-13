The Menarini Fair Play award is born in the Youth category, 3 winners – Lifestyles

news-txt”>

The swordsman from Bergamo Mariaclotilde Adosini, the fencer from Ferrara Emilia Rossatti and the karateka from Catania Giorgio Pietro Torrisi are the winners of the Menarini Fair Play Award in the “Youth” category. new award designed to celebrate the most significant “fair play” gestures performed by young Italian athletes. It is one of the novelties of the 2023 edition, the 27th, of the Menarini Fair Play Award, scheduled from 3 to 5 July between Florence and Fiesole.

The award to the young winners will be presented on 19 June, during the press conference to present the 27th edition in Rome at the Coni hall of honour, in the presence of the president Giovanni Malagò. On this occasion, the names of the winners of the 27th edition who will be the protagonists of the various evenings next July will be revealed.

Antonello Biscini, Valeria Speroni Cardi and Ennio Troiano, members of the board of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation, underline in a note “We often hear of young sportsmen who carry out important fair play ‘tests’ – by promoting those values ​​of ethics, loyalty and respect that the Menarini Fair Play International Award has always enhanced through the stories of sporting icons.With the establishment of this new category, we intend to reward those young sportsmen who, beyond their competitive merits, have shown that they are true champions of fair play”.