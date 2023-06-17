Home » The Ministry of Transport will evaluate the proposal to name Linate after Berlusconi
Health

The Ministry of Transport will evaluate the proposal to name Linate after Berlusconi

by admin

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport led by Matteo Salvini “has noted with great interest the proposal to name Linate airport after Silvio Berlusconi, an idea that has gained strength in the last few hours. It will be the responsibility of MIT to carry out further investigations and verify also the will of the family”. Thus sources from the Porta Pia department, after the debate triggered by the proposal of the former mayor of Milan Gabriele Albertini.

“The idea of ​​naming Linate airport after Silvio Berlusconi is a hypothesis on which it is right to operate: I have already asked ENAC what the procedure is to be able to achieve it”, says the deputy minister for Infrastructure and Transport Galeazzo Bignami, interviewed by ANSA on the subject. “It is obvious – continues Bignami – that first it must be verified whether it is feasible at a regulatory level, as it seems to be. idea to the competent authorities, starting with Enac”, he adds.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  Purple carrots, a concentrate of well-being and health: the secret lies in the colour

You may also like

Fox fires the author of Biden’s “would-be dictator”...

How, when and with what for flowering

Enzo Tortora, 40 years ago the shock arrest:...

biohacking, reprogramming mind and body to live better

Lotto and Superenalotto, today’s draw 17 June: all...

Here’s how to make them shine

Missing girl in Florence, the special departments of...

official transfer to Tottenham

Test Galleri: the blood test that reveals 50...

Bath after lunch, the right time to wait...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy