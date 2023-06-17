The Ministry of Transport will evaluate the proposal to name Linate after Berlusconi

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport led by Matteo Salvini “has noted with great interest the proposal to name Linate airport after Silvio Berlusconi, an idea that has gained strength in the last few hours. It will be the responsibility of MIT to carry out further investigations and verify also the will of the family”. Thus sources from the Porta Pia department, after the debate triggered by the proposal of the former mayor of Milan Gabriele Albertini.

“The idea of ​​naming Linate airport after Silvio Berlusconi is a hypothesis on which it is right to operate: I have already asked ENAC what the procedure is to be able to achieve it”, says the deputy minister for Infrastructure and Transport Galeazzo Bignami, interviewed by ANSA on the subject. “It is obvious – continues Bignami – that first it must be verified whether it is feasible at a regulatory level, as it seems to be. idea to the competent authorities, starting with Enac”, he adds.

