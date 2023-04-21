Home » The modified Mediterranean diet is 2 times more effective than the original at protecting the heart, according to the latest study
Health

The modified Mediterranean diet is 2 times more effective than the original at protecting the heart, according to the latest study

by admin
The modified Mediterranean diet is 2 times more effective than the original at protecting the heart, according to the latest study
See also  Alzheimer, the course for the training of general practitioners of the Rome 2 Asl has started

You may also like

‘Smart working often increases stress for women’ –...

Sudan, at least 413 dead and 3,551 wounded....

Fibromyalgia, a syndrome no longer “imaginary”: an ordeal...

when removal (and lifelong treatment) can be avoided...

Narcissism: Why sufferers are not bad people

Earthquake in Catania, strong shock

Cleaning the terrace without chemicals: the most effective...

Longevity and aging: causes and natural remedies to...

I am 65 years old and have been...

Chinese Organ Clock: This is why you always...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy