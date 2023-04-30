The naturopath embarks on a summer tour of holistic wellness in the great outdoors with her mobile studio

Naturopathy goes on tour on a summer journey to wellness. In her very personal and creative way of interpreting the profession Linda Togni, 36 years old, naturopath from Cesena and holistic traveler associated with Confartigianato Cesena, continues in her entrepreneurial adventure with new proposals that call into question, as protagonists, those who for her are not mere customers , but real travel companions. For over a year, she has created an agile way of working that is always on the move by purchasing a van called Kiin Colibrì, equipping it as a mobile studio with a treatment bed, desk, computer desk and has also made holistic services and consultancy available online. Now the mobile Van-studio is preparing for an unprecedented summer tour

in the field.

“In recent years – explains the enterprising naturopath – I have accompanied and supported more than a thousand souls live and online, helping them

to realize their goal of harmony, well-being and energy. I have chosen to install my operational quarters in a van

itinerant gaining approval from those who rely on my advice. I had been working on the project for three years but Covid took over which postponed the start to a year ago. Now, as a natural continuation of my professional adventure, I have decided to combine my profession and passion for experiential travel by creating a one-of-a-kind initiative in Italy. It is a holistic tour dedicated to female well-being. In fact, in June I will be traveling with my Van-Studio Colibrì equipped to carry out consultancy sessions and holistic treatments through stages that will move from Lake Garda to Puglia. More precise details are in definition”

The naturopath from Cesena has the support of important sponsors, including the Italian School of Naturopathy and private companies such as Bec Natura and Gfl. “In the stages of the tour-event – adds Linda Togni – I will be present with my VanStudio at structures that share my holistic mission and during the morning it will be possible to access my studio for one-on-one sessions of plantar reflexology with integrated aromatherapy for rebalancing psychophysical and energetic and female energetic rebalancing with treatments for the well-being of the womb. In the afternoon and in the evening, however, holistic and experiential events are planned through practices of reconnection with nature and meditation, concerts and sound baths, sessions dedicated to female well-being and the awakening of the five senses”.

“My goal – remarks the naturopath – is for the holistic journey of my van-studio to intercept as many people interested in living

an experience of reacquiring and totalizing well-being therefore I am addressing those who have facilities in the open and in

large and spacious environments easily accessible with the Van Kiin Colibrì that can host a stop on my summer tour with which

may an experiential synergy arise and together create a stage of the tour. The summer months of vacation are ideal for regaining possession of the

psychophysical well-being and my naturopathic proposal taken on tour wants to offer an opportunity in contact with nature, between greenery, peace and wide open spaces, the setting for the journey to which I and the driver who will accompany me are preparing with enthusiasm”. “The professional experience of our naturopath Linda Togni – highlights the Confartigianato Cesena Presidency Group – is a virtuous example of a sustainable and innovative company in the wellness sector that brings and nurtures artisan value within the category”