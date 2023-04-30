Take away the fiasco from him – Il Fatto Quotidiano

Remnants of ordinary Italian “information”.

And ghostbuster of the Courier reveals that Gentiloni and Draghi, in Conte’s place, would not have taken all 209 billion euros Recovery that Conte had snatched from the EU: they would have thrown some out the window. It is a pity that the EU commissioner indicated by Conte and the premier who took over from Conte have always forgotten to say it. But “if Draghi had remained in government… today Gentiloni would be NATO secretary general”. And, if he had tracks, he’d be a tank as well.

After the pages dedicated to Schlein’s interview on the color schemer who helps her get dressed, Republic defends Schlein from bad guys who devote pages to her interview. Blackbird: “Spirit of potato”. Concita De Gregorio: if Conte “takes off the clutch and puts on the turtleneck nothing happens, if she is a woman hell happens … You are pathetic”. Too bad Conte never gave interviews about her clothes and Rep& the like have shot dozens of articles on the pochette and the turtleneck. Including Pathetica and Merlo (sweater from “Fregoli”, “it should be liquidated with a chorus of ‘stupid fool'”).

National scandal for the renewal of the mini-CSM of tax justice, whose members, like those of the CSM, are elected by Parliament with an absolute majority. That is, from the right and the opposition. Out of 12 places, the right takes 9 and leaves one for the Democratic Party, one for the M5S, one for Calenda. But the Democratic Party wants two, then demands that those of the others are also women. And he retires indignantly on the Aventine. Conte indicates not a dental hygienist, a lover, a offender, a bagman or her lawyer, but the former Minister of Justice Bonafede, a lawyer, who fought the escape with Spazzacorrotti and handcuffs to the tax evaders. Courier: “M5S-centre-right axis”. Rep: “Bonafede promoted thanks to the right”. Press: “Bonafede returns with the yes of the right. The dem: ‘The 5S are only looking for armchairs’”. Strange that the Democratic Party did not leave the classroom even when, with the votes of the right, it elected its member to the CSM and voted for the seven of the right. Then, in any case, no “Pd-right axis”.

On the PressEnrico Deaglio’s asylum page on the “non-existent State-Mafia negotiation”, invented by Ingroia, Di Matteo (who also invented the order to kill him pronounced by Riina to have a “bomb jammer” to “save his life” and make the “career” that did not), Ciancimino jr., Done, Santoro and Grillo. Which is why Deaglio “thanks the Court that has put an end to this agony” and asks to “investigate” the prosecutors. Only one tiny detail is forgotten: eleven years before Ciancimino, the ROS officers who had conducted it spoke of “negotiations” with Cosa Nostra: Mori and De Donno. They were strangers, but they didn’t know it.