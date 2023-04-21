The new cartoon of the Fatto on Lollobrigida and Meloni’s sister and Travaglio’s defense: “They don’t even understand the drawings”

After the controversy, the Fact doubles. Natangelo publishes a new cartoon, this time on the front page. Yesterday’s portrayed the wife of the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, or the sister of Prime Minister Arianna Meloni, in bed with a black person who asked him: “And your husband?”. She replied: “Don’t worry, he’s fighting ethnic substitution all day.” Today’s continuation is entitled “Reparatory Vignette”. This time there are husband and wife in the same bed. He reads the Gazzetta dello Sport. She says: «I preferred the previous cartoon». He replies: «How do you say, dear?». And she: «No, nothing, goodnight France». The editorial by the director Marco Travaglio on the front page it starts by making the verse al speech with which Mussolini announced the entry of Italy into the Second World War.

The brothers-in-law of the empire of Melonia and the Kingdom of Lollobrigidia

«Fighters of land, sea, air; slush funds of the revolution and amnesties; brothers and sisters of Italy, brothers-in-law of the Empire of Melonia and the Kingdom of Lollobrigidia; listen! An hour marked by fate beats in the sky of our country. The declaration of war has already been delivered to the ambassadors of the Fatto Quotidiano. Let’s take the field against Natangelo’s plutocratic and reactionary cartoon! The watchword is only one, categorical and binding for everyone: to win! And we will win», writes Travaglio sarcastically. To then explain that the object of the comic was certainly not Giorgia Meloni’s sister, but her husband. Who was “caught in the chestnut” in four circumstances: “Being a minister for family reasons; having slipped, like the first hen that crows, into gossip about the real father of the son of a sister from Italy (when he warned journalists: “Let’s see who will be the first to name the name”); to be the author of the childbearing tirade against “ethnic replacement”; belonging to an (in)culture obsessed with the black man who steals our jobs, stuff and women (one with stuff)».

To the controversy

Finally, the conclusion: «The positive figure of the cartoon, the wife, is mistaken for a victim by those who think that the Italian rooster is a playboy to be envied and the woman who makes him tit for tat (with a “nigger”, then) is a whore. Once it was said: “If you don’t understand it, I’ll draw you a picture”. But they don’t even understand the drawings: from now on only cartoons with captions». Already yesterday he had said that he didn’t feel the need to apologize for the comic published on the front page of his newspaper. The premier had dedicated a status on Facebook to the story defending her sister. While the cartoonist Osho had not defended his colleague Natangelo. Arianna Meloni instead entrusted the answer to a post on Facebook: «Do these people know that there are people behind their wickedness? People with their problems, their anxieties, their feelings, their fears?

Read on about Open

Read also: