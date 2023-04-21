Nike Kobe 4 Protro Latest Colorway “Mambacita” Official Photo Album, Release Information Officially Released

Nike Kobe 4 Protro’s latest color matching “Mambacita” was first exposed in February (it was named “Gigi” at the time), and it will soon usher in the official official album debut. The whole shoe is designed to pay tribute to Gianna Bryant, the daughter of Kobe Bryant. The design is based on the black and white color matching of his former team AAU as the main axis. In the details, you can see the word GIGI embroidered on the heel, with No. 2 bronzing and extending to the shoe The check pattern on the surface, Kobe’s handwritten signature embossed on the heel edge, and the Kobe logo on the tongue are also presented in bronzing.

Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Mambacita” is expected to be officially released on May 1, 2023, which is Gianna Bryant’s birthday. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.