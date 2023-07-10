The new Fiat 600 and Topolino just presented are just an appetizer of the various interested cars on the way

Fiat brings back historical names such as the Topolino and the 600, following the current trend of the automotive market which aims at the revival of the successful models of the past. But he is also working on the launch of the next generation of the Fiat Panda.

Meanwhile, Jeep is also preparing to update its most popular vehicles, while Alfa Romeo is evaluating the launch of a new B-Suv. These strategies highlight the commitment of automakers to capitalize on the value of their historic brands and adapt them to the needs and trends of today’s market. Let’s take stock:

From the Fiat 600 to the Fiat Topolino Waiting for the Fiat Multipla, Fiat Panda and Lancia Ypsilon

Fiat 600, despite its length of 417 cm, offers a high-quality and spacious interior. The design recalls the world of the Fiat 500, with a round dashboard and a shiny plank. The dashboard offers soft lights that can be configured in 8 colours, while the La Prima trim level, the richest, boasts a driver’s seat with electric adjustments and massage. The 7-inch digital dashboard and 10.3-inch infotainment monitor are well-crafted and offer a choice of 8 background tints.

Combining these choices with those of ambient lights, you get 64 possible combinations. The launch promotion of the Fiat 600e includes a discount of 1,000 euros for scrapping and 5,000 euros in government incentives for owners of vehicles up to Euro 4. As a result, the 600e Red version, priced at 35,950 euros, can be purchased for 30,549 euros, with the inclusion of Easy Wallbox in the loan.

Fiat also presented the new Mickey Mouse together with the Fiat 600, offering a sustainable driving option in the city. Inspired by the legendary Fiat 500, which has become an icon of Italian motoring, the new Topolino is designed to offer electric mobility to both families and young people, and can be driven from 14 years of age. From a mechanical point of view, the Topolino shares most of the components with the Citroen Ami, but Fiat has paid particular attention to the assembly, emphasizing the Italian style that distinguishes the brand. Despite having the same technical base as the Ami, the Topolino features distinctive details that make it unmistakable: it is slightly longer than its French counterpart, has an asymmetrical design and recalls the elements of its ancestor, the Fiat 500 Topolino.

The doors are special: one opens in the opposite direction to the other. The cabin is designed for two passengers, with the seats offset slightly to offer more room for the right-hand passenger. The generous glazed surface helps create a feeling of spaciousness. There are strategically placed luggage compartments, including one between the driver and passenger capable of accommodating a suitcase, offering a total interior load of 63 litres. The starting price of the new Topolino is 9,000 euros.

Fiat is facing a period of significant changes with the revival of the historic Multiple, which will feature a new design. The car brand is developing a C-segment model, called the UV5, which will be able to accommodate five passengers. The new Multipla will be based on the smart car modular platform, developed for access vehicles of the Stellantis group.

It is a’evolution of a car which, despite the dimensions of a minivan, stood out for its agility and practicality, making it also suitable for urban driving. The Multipla will use the STLA Medium platform and will be available as an electric vehicle. The possibility of introducing a hybrid or petrol version in the future, depending on the evolution of the automotive market towards zero-emission mobility, cannot be ruled out. Between 20,000 and 25,000 euros.

The next generation of Fiat Panda will use the STLA Small platform, an updated version of the CMP used for combustion models, but adapted to support electric systems. As a result, the new Panda may have slightly larger size compared to the current generation, approaching 4 meters in length and B-segment.

The new electric Panda will offer an engine of around 100 HP and a 50 kWh battery, which will guaranteerange of about 400 km according to the WLTP cycle. The car will also be equipped with a 100 kW fast charging system, which will restore 80% of the energy in about half an hour. The strong point of the new electric Panda will be the price. According to the latest information, the zero-emission city car could cost less than 25,000 euros, or around 20,000 euros considering state incentives.

The new Launch Ypsilon, intended for segment B, will be based on the CMP platform. With a length of around 4 meters, the car will have an elegant but also sporty design, with the aim of attracting a young public and competing with its German rivals. Lancia Ypsilon will offer two variants: one electric and one thermal.

The electric version will be equipped with a battery of just over 50 kWh, with a 156 HP front electric motor and 260 Nm of maximum torque. The expected range will be 400 km on a single charge. As for the internal combustion model, intended primarily for the Italian market, the adoption of the 1.2-litre and 100 HP PureTech engine is expected. An interesting novelty concerns the introduction of the SALA system, a virtual interface that integrates the audio, air conditioning and lighting functions. From 20,000 euros.