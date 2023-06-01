The new high school, the Nutrinform Battery and the 1 billion fund: what’s in the Made in Italy bill

The Council of Ministers approved the Made in Italy bill. As anticipated by the draft of the ministry led by Adolfo Urso, which today has collected 50 articles, the establishment of a national fund to promote the manufacturing industry in Italy was included in the final text, with an initial value of one billion euro intended for the modernization of the main national supply chains. For example with «the purchase of consultancy services for patenting; support measures for female entrepreneurship”. We also read of the creation of a Made in Italy high school as well as of a dedicated day to be set for 15 April to «celebrate Italian creativity and excellence in institutions, schools of all levels and production sites». There is also the announced Nutrinform Battery system to be applied to food product labels. All of this is placed in a context of protection of national strategic supply chains, promotion of Made in Italy and protection of our country’s products. Let’s go in order.

Made in Italy high school and training

The new high school address, in the government’s intentions, will have to “promote the knowledge and skills connected to the excellence of Italian products and tradition”. The goal is to do so in a course in which students learn «historical-juridical, artistic, linguistic, economic and market skills suitable for the promotion and valorisation of individual national productive sectors». Everything would be declined in a specific way, “taking into account the specific vocations of the territories”. But this is not the only training method foreseen. The text approved today also reads of the establishment of «the “companies and skills” Foundation», with which it aims to «promote the link between companies and high schools» as well as manage «the permanent national exhibition of Made in Italy ». In addition, it is foreseen the possibility for employers to hire retirees for a maximum of 24 months to tutor new hires. For the latter, employers would be exempt from paying contributions.

Nutrinform Battery and power supply

The term «NutrInform Battery» means «the national labeling system for the correct use of the nutritional indications of food products». The same area also includes “the quality certification in favor of Italian catering abroad” which aims to limit counterfeiting, as well as the fund “for the protection in the world of Italian agricultural, food, wine and beverage geographical indications” . the enhancement of biodiversity, traditional practices and the rural landscape. The list of interventions to promote Made in Italy agri-food is long. For these products, as well as for all those coming from the industry of our country, it is proposed to adopt an “official label”.

Protection of Made in Italy

The design provides for a “recognition of typical industrial and artisanal products, rooted in a specific geographical area”. For these, “production regulations must be adopted with the establishment of producers’ associations for the valorisation of the products”. The movements of the products will be traced “through the establishment of a national catalog with the requirements set by the European Blockchain Service Infrastructure (EBSI)”. To combat counterfeiting – against which the value of the sanctions is increased and collaboration with the justice of foreign countries is promoted – the aim is to guarantee the specialization of magistrates by training them on the subject. Furthermore, “to speed up and simplify the destruction of seized counterfeit goods”, “the Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure are amended, to also punish those who hold counterfeit products for sale”.

cultural institutes

The text also reads of the “possibility for cultural institutes and places to register the brand that characterizes them” as well as the introduction of the definition of “cultural and creative enterprises”, which must be registered in a special register to benefit from a fund at the Ministry which is part of the «National strategic plan for the promotion and development of cultural and creative enterprises». Furthermore, forms of support are envisaged for the trade fair sector.

Read on about Open

Read also: