The new Ickx cars, the brand new Dr Group brand that continues to expand in Italy (and records record sales)

Il Ickx brand of Dr. Automobiles is dedicated to the off-road vehicle segment and presents itself on the market with its flagship model, the K2. This vehicle is inspired by the rugged design of iconic products like the Jeep Wrangler.

Il model K2 will be available in two variants: a 2.0-litre diesel engine with an output of 162 HP and a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and LPG ThermoHybrid engine, capable of delivering 260 HP. Both variants are equipped with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, all-wheel drive with reduced modes, electronically lockable differentials, wishbone front suspension and rigid axle rear suspension.

The vehicle is capable of overcome slopes up to 60% thanks to a minimum ground clearance of 220 mm. Standard equipment will include 20-inch wheels, a removable roof, leather-trimmed interior with heated front seats, a 12.3-inch infotainment system and Hill Descent Control. Let’s find out up close:

Dr Automobiles has made available the official price list of the Ickx K2, the first model of the new Ickx brand, previewed at the Milano Monza Motorshow 2022. This vehicle adopts a traditional diesel engine with all-wheel drive and automatic transmission. Its design draws inspiration from the world of classic off-road vehicles, in particular the Jeep Wrangler, and also features a removable roof as a distinctive solution.

The length of the Ickx K2 it is 4.64 metres, with a wheelbase of 2.74 metres. Available exclusively with a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine, which delivers an output of 162 hp and a torque of 380 Nm. The car is equipped with engageable all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The House declares a maximum speed of 160 kilometers per hour, a towing capacity of 1,500 kg and approved fuel consumption of 10.3 liters per 100 kilometres, with CO2 emissions of 272 grams per kilometre.

Ickx K2 presented aminimum ground clearance of 220 mm, allowing for a remarkable ability to overcome obstacles. The trim features 20-inch rims with 285/50 size tyres, double wishbone front suspension and rigid axle rear suspension.

The Ickx follow a full optional equipment approach, adopting a logic oriented towards exclusivity. Customers are offered the option of selecting one of the available exterior tints, including black, white, red, blue and green, with the option of applying a satin wrap.

The standard equipment includes LED light clusters, heated electric rear-view mirrors, matt black separable hard-top, rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver’s seat with electric adjustment, 12.3-inch digital instrumentation , 12.3-inch infotainment system with rear view camera, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Hill Descent Control and cruise control.

The car is configured as a five seater suv and at launch, a single version will be available with a base price of €54,500.