Home Health The new updated bivalent vaccines against Omicron, how they work and what are the side effects
Health

The new updated bivalent vaccines against Omicron, how they work and what are the side effects

by admin
The new updated bivalent vaccines against Omicron, how they work and what are the side effects

I vaccines updated against the latest variants Omicron they are ready. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has authorized the drug against covid that neutralizes the original strain of the virus and the subvariants Omicron BA.4 and BA.5. The hope is that these doses will improve protection against the viruses currently in circulation that cause the infections.

Ema, green light for vaccines adapted against Omicron variants: recommended booster dose for all over 12

Vaccines updated against Omicron when they arrive

The ruling of the Italian Medicines Agency is expected for 5 September, but the times will still be tight: within ten daysannounced the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, the first supplies in Italy are expected.

What are bivalent vaccines?

The new vaccines are bivalent, meaning they contain instructions to help our cells defend against two strains of the virus that cause the Covid-19. The drug causes cells to produce antibodies that bind to certain parts of the spike proteins from both the original SARS-CoV-2 virus strain and the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, which share an identical peak. “These are vaccines made, manufactured and delivered identically to the Covid mRNA vaccines that most of us have already obtained,” said Dr. Gregory Poland, who leads the vaccine research group at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, in Minnesota.

How effective are they?

These are the first Covid-19 vaccines that will be licensed for use in people after being tested on mice only. This is pretty much the same process that follows every year when the annual flu vaccines are updated. The FDA has allowed companies to submit animal test data in order to expedite these shots to the public. Studies on people are ongoing, Pfizer reported.

See also  Covid: survey, 70% of Italians pandemic has turned off smiles and emotions

What are the side effects

A recent review of adverse events following mRNA booster vaccinations in adults in the United States found that side effects were less common after booster doses than with second doses of the vaccine and most were mild. About 1 in 8 adults experienced a headache, fever, or pain after a booster. In children and adolescents, commonly reported side effects after boosters were injection site pain, fatigue, headache, and muscle aches.

You may also like

Microsoft officially launches Xbox Game Pass Family Friend...

Simone Mancini: “Scalapay? It’s an Italian unicorn. Here...

XGPU Home Edition price announced! From $77/month for...

three dead and nine infected, health investigations underway

Simone Mancini: “Scalapay? It’s an Italian unicorn. Here...

Samsung Unveils Ultimate Entertainment Experience with Odyssey Series...

‘Smelly’ symptom that signals the lack of this...

“RPG Developer Bakin” Steam Early Access Built-in 3D...

Let’s break the taboos on menstruation, even in...

Green light of the Ema for the new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy