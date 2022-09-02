I vaccines updated against the latest variants Omicron they are ready. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has authorized the drug against covid that neutralizes the original strain of the virus and the subvariants Omicron BA.4 and BA.5. The hope is that these doses will improve protection against the viruses currently in circulation that cause the infections.

Vaccines updated against Omicron when they arrive

The ruling of the Italian Medicines Agency is expected for 5 September, but the times will still be tight: within ten daysannounced the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, the first supplies in Italy are expected.

What are bivalent vaccines?

The new vaccines are bivalent, meaning they contain instructions to help our cells defend against two strains of the virus that cause the Covid-19. The drug causes cells to produce antibodies that bind to certain parts of the spike proteins from both the original SARS-CoV-2 virus strain and the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, which share an identical peak. “These are vaccines made, manufactured and delivered identically to the Covid mRNA vaccines that most of us have already obtained,” said Dr. Gregory Poland, who leads the vaccine research group at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, in Minnesota.

‼️ EMA has recommended authorising the first adapted COVID-19 #booster vaccines. The Comirnaty and Spikevax vaccines adapted to the Omicron BA.1 subvariant will provide broader protection against #COVID19. ➡️ https://t.co/6xcmoNRK5c pic.twitter.com/Lw7eqcG8dO — EU Medicines Agency (@EMA_News) September 1, 2022

How effective are they?

These are the first Covid-19 vaccines that will be licensed for use in people after being tested on mice only. This is pretty much the same process that follows every year when the annual flu vaccines are updated. The FDA has allowed companies to submit animal test data in order to expedite these shots to the public. Studies on people are ongoing, Pfizer reported.

What are the side effects

A recent review of adverse events following mRNA booster vaccinations in adults in the United States found that side effects were less common after booster doses than with second doses of the vaccine and most were mild. About 1 in 8 adults experienced a headache, fever, or pain after a booster. In children and adolescents, commonly reported side effects after boosters were injection site pain, fatigue, headache, and muscle aches.