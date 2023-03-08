Il Third Sector Forum throw theObservatory on Pnrr and Third sectorcreated in collaboration with Openpolis. The new platform, linked to the Forum website, will monitor the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan on issues concerning the Third Sector, contributing to the accessibility of information on funded projects, the recipients of resources and their amount.

The Observatory was born with the objective above all to help third sector organizations to seize the opportunities to participate in the Pnrr, to orient themselves among the various tenders and provisions and to follow their development. But it will also represent a fundamental tool, available and for the benefit of all citizens, to improve transparency on the implementation of the Pnrr.

On 14 March at 10, at the Eurostars Roma Aeterna (via Casilina 125, Rome), there will be a presentation of the observatory, which will also be broadcast in live streaming on the Youtube channel of the Third Sector Forum. Three topics will be explored: daycare and education; urban regeneration and quality of living; vulnerable people and disabilities. They will intervene Maurice Mumolo (director of the Third Sector Forum), Vincent Smaldore (editorial manager of Openpolis), Gianfranco Viesti (Full Professor of Applied Economics at the University of Bari), Alberto Alberoni (spokesman of the Third Sector Forum of Emilia Romagna), Claudius Falasca (coordinator of the Auser Research Office), Roberto Speziale (president of Anffas and coordinator of the welfare consultation of the Third Sector Forum) e Vanessa Pallucchi (Third Sector Forum spokesman).