The most perfect full screen is here!Nubia Z50 Ultra review: a personalized flagship for extreme imaging

1. Foreword: Nubia’s first true full-screen mobile phone should be named Ultra

Looking back at the history of mobile phone form changes, large-scale first-generation full-screen forms have appeared since 2017. Most of them are still pseudo-full screens, which only increase the screen-to-body ratio in terms of perception. The extremely narrow border and 18:9 screen ratio, The result is a visual effect that is close to the full screen, and it is still a bit far away to achieve the effect of a true full screen.

In 2018, with the rise of new packaging technology, the first-generation technology with large borders such as COG has been gradually eliminated, forming a market structure where COP and COF technologies coexist. The big chin of the mobile phone has been eliminated, but to let The disappearance of the front camera is still a major problem hindering the realization of the ultimate full-screen form.

Later, new solutions such as lifting and lowering appeared. However, due to the limited internal space of the mobile phone, the built-in motor lifting motor will cause many cumbersome problems such as thick and heavy mobile phones, short service life, and high maintenance costs in the later period. It was gradually eliminated by the market, and most of the smartphones launched in the following years were in the form of notch screens, water drop screens, hole-digging screens, and pill screens.

In 2020, ZTE developed for the first time a true full-screen mobile phone form that integrates the front camera inside the screen, and gradually upgraded and evolved in the following years, and finally developed the fourth-generation under-screen camera technology this year. Proactive has an excellent hidden effect.

As a sub-brand of ZTE, Nubia has been exploring new forms of smartphones from the initial borderless mobile phone to the later dual-screen mobile phone.

This year’s Nubia finally ushered in a revolutionary breakthrough, bringing the first true full-screen mobile phone Nubia Z50 Ultra equipped with an under-screen proactive camera.

1. The fourth-generation off-screen camera technology in exchange for the most stunning true full-screen form

Nubia Z50 Ultra adopts the latest generation of under-screen camera technology to create the most amazing Nubia mobile phone in history. It is officially called Neovision UDC full screen. It cooperates with UDC Pro+ independent display chip and independent pixel driver, aiming at under-screen camera Color correction is done in the area, and it is difficult to find the difference between the lens under the screen and the surrounding screen no matter from which angle.

Nubia Z50 Ultra can be said to be the most amazing mobile phone in the history of Nubia.

2. 35+85mm dual golden focal length image experience is fully upgraded

The main lens of the Nubia Z50 Ultra uses a 64-megapixel custom-made 35mm Sony IMX787 camera, which forms a golden dual-focus segment with an 85mm telephoto lens, and a 14mm 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, forming a very representative Nubia A revolutionary three-camera module.

Combined with Nubia’s exclusive computational photography capabilities, it has made a comprehensive upgrade compared to the Z50 in terms of imagery.

3. The second-generation Snapdragon 8 performance iron triangle

As a flagship mobile phone, Nubia Z50 Ultra is also equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform. It is supplemented by the combination of LPDDR5X memory and UFS4. Power is very worth looking forward to.

The following are the detailed parameters of Nubia Z50 Ultra: