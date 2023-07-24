Home » the operation at the Santo Spirito in Rome
Health

the operation at the Santo Spirito in Rome

by admin
the operation at the Santo Spirito in Rome

At the hospital Holy spirit Of Roma, the oldest in Europe, “for the first time a surgery for the removal of a tumor of the rectum” was performed on an awake patient, “using loco-regional anesthesia”. Asl Roma 1 communicates it, underlining that “it is a now consolidated technique – spinal-epidural loco-regional anesthesia – but rarely practiced in major abdominal surgery and in particular oncology”. The decision to adopt it was made by a multi-professional team “given the particular fragility and comorbidities of the patient, which did not allow surgery under general anesthesia”.

FURTHER INFORMATION

«The anesthetic technique adopted – reports the ASL – allowed the patient to remain awake and cooperative throughout the duration of the operation. In addition to talking to the anesthesiologists and surgeons, the staff was able to keep all the cardio-respiratory functions under direct control, reducing the negative effects of general anesthesia».

Alessandra Villani and Francesco Marrone from Mario Bosco’s team, head of Anesthesia and Intensive Care Asl Rm1, are in charge of anesthesia. The rectal tumor resection surgery was instead performed by the head of general and emergency surgery of Santo Spirito and Nuovo Regina Margherita, Luca Lepre, and by Michela Giulii Capponi. “The intervention – remarks the ASL – was made possible thanks to the high professional level and above all to the incredible harmony between all the professional figures involved, from specialists to surgeons, from anesthesiologists to operating room nurses”.

See also  Obesity, how to prevent it, treat it and what are the consequences for women

You may also like

Fiaso, +30% arrivals in hospital emergency rooms due...

Triple transplant on a 6-year-old boy in Bergamo,...

The Risks of Consuming Raw Ham: Who Should...

Is it possible to get back in shape...

Experience Wellness and Sustainability at the Mercedes-Benz WeLife...

The perfect diet of Maria De Filippi: so...

Technologic Srl in liquidation / Ministry of Health

The Effects of Reducing Refined Sugars and Processed...

Toddler dies after swimming in lake – because...

Telea Electronic Engineering Srl/Ministry of Health

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy