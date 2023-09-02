The Overpriced and Unnecessary Hype of High-Protein Foods

The Rise of High Protein Foods: Are They Worth the Hype?

High protein foods have been gaining popularity over the past few years, with an increasing number of options available on the market. From protein bars to yogurts, desserts, drinks, biscuits, crackers, pancakes, cheeses, smoothies, wraps, and even chips, protein-enriched products can now be found in various forms and flavors. However, these products often come with a higher price tag compared to their regular counterparts.

To better understand the price and nutritional differences between high protein foods and their non-enriched counterparts, a comparison was made between various types of products. For instance, Granarolo’s ‘protein’ mozzarella, which contains 20% protein, is priced similarly to their fresh mozzarella with 17% protein. On the other hand, Coop mozzarella, priced at around €9/kg, has a similar protein content to fresh Granarolo mozzarella at 17%. Similar price comparisons were also observed in Leerdammer cheese slices, where the protein content increased from 24.5 to 29.5 grams per 100 grams without any significant change in price.

Other examples include Philadelphia Protein spreadable cheese and cream cheese, which have a higher protein content compared to their original versions. Protein-rich desserts such as creams and yogurts also have higher protein content due to the addition of concentrated proteins. However, protein yogurts don’t differ much from Greek-style strained yogurts, which naturally contain high amounts of protein.

In the baked goods category, there is a wide variety of options. Some products, like Misura soy protein crackers, contain 15% protein, while Coop wholemeal crackers have 13% protein. The protein content of Náttúra rusks, made with wholemeal flour and pea proteins, is 23%, compared to the 13% in Pam branded wholemeal rusks. These protein-enriched products often come at a higher price compared to their regular counterparts.

However, not all high protein products are considered healthy. For example, frozen protein pizza with soy strips and protein chips, while rich in protein, may contain high amounts of fat and salt. Despite the higher nutritional content, the cost of these products can be significantly higher compared to regular options.

The rise of high protein foods can be attributed to the success of high-protein, paleo, and ketogenic diets. However, nutritionists argue that the emphasis on high protein foods is unnecessary and may stem from misconceptions related to carbohydrates and protein deficiency. According to experts, the recommended energy intake should consist of 55-65% carbohydrates, 30% fats, and only 10-15% proteins. The protein requirements for an average adult are relatively low and can easily be met through a balanced diet consisting of real food.

While high protein foods may be beneficial for malnourished elderly individuals, they are considered unnecessary and potentially harmful for the general population. These products are often highly processed, expensive, and contain additives, preservatives, sweeteners, and salt.

The higher prices of high protein foods can be attributed to factors such as the search for new ingredients and recipes, as well as the smaller package sizes compared to non-enriched alternatives. However, experts suggest avoiding these products as they are often perceived as superior while lacking substantial benefits.

In conclusion, while high protein foods offer a variety of options for individuals looking to increase their protein intake, they may not be worth the hype. A balanced diet consisting of real, unprocessed foods is often sufficient to meet the protein needs of the average adult, and high protein products are unnecessary, potentially harmful, and come at a higher cost.